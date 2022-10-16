“That’s Rude!”: Mitchell Robinson Hilariously Teaches Reporter a Lesson, as He Tries to Roast Alec Burks, With Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson heroically defends Alec Burks after a certain question pertaining Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks sure are in a weird place right now.

The franchise isn’t quite bad enough to compete for a championship. However, they aren’t bad enough to get into the lottery race, for Victor Wembenyama either.

They’re just stuck in the middle, where it’s nearly guaranteed they’ll make the playoffs, but will likely get thrown out in the second round. Not great.

Still, despite all the noise from the outside, the roster has always seemed close to each other. So, when a reporter tried to pull Mitchell Robinson apart from a certain former Knick, he got a rather hilarious reaction.

Alec Burks may have gone to Detroit, but Mitchell Robinson doesn’t care

When players are part of a franchise that is as criticized as the Knicks, there is bound to be some undying brotherhood between them. However, what many didn’t expect, is that brotherhood to continue even after an athlete goes elsewhere.

So, when Alec Burks joined the Detroit Pistons, a certain reporter believed he could force a little something out of Mitchell Robinson about him.

But, it appears that the giant is far above that.

In the first place, Jalen Brunson really isn’t a ‘pure point guard’.

Really, he is more of an undersized scoring guard, who can leverage his gravity to make plays for others. But that’s something that comes secondary in his game.

Sure, Alec Burks is more of a defensive guard, but no one is really a pure point guard here at all.

Overall, it really just wasn’t the reporter’s day.

What can we expect from the Knicks this season?

Well, as mentioned earlier, the Knicks aren’t exactly bad this year. After all, they have Jalen Brunson heading this team, backed up by Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and a whole bunch of good role players.

However, they aren’t good enough to compete with the likes of the Bucks, Warriors, 76ers, Nets, or even the Nuggets for that matter.

Frankly, it’s likely that the team will be nothing more than a fun watch in the regular season before they burn out a bit too early in the playoffs.

