mobile app bar

What is Caitlin Clark’s Salary? Exploring Rookie Star’s WNBA and Other Earnings

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
What is Caitlin Clark's Salary? Exploring Rookie Star's WNBA and Other Earnings

Credits: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise in women’s basketball is truly remarkable. At just 22 years old, she has quickly become a household name across America. The ‘Golden Goose’ is credited for drawing greater attention to the league, boosting viewership, and helping to elevate the WNBA’s profile as a major brand.

For a contribution so massive, CC deserves to be paid accordingly. However, there has been a longstanding issue in the pay structure of the WNBA. Fortunately, Clark’s hard work isn’t going unrewarded because of several brands that have jumped in the market to get her name associated with theirs. Let’s take a look at Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary and other endorsements to understand her earnings.

When Clark entered the league, there was a hype around her name that wasn’t seen in a long time in any sport. Her rookie year earnings from the Indiana franchise are going to be $76,535.

The rookie year salary is part of her four-year deal with the Fever, which is valued at $338,056. During this year’s WNBA Draft, the top four rookies were guaranteed the base price of $76,535. But that’s not the only source of income for the 22-year-old sensation as there are several other brands she endorses.

The biggest deal that Clark has inked early in her career is with Nike. The deal is valued at $28 million for eight years and she will also get to have her own signature shoe line with Nike. Making $3.5 million a year from one deal alone is impressive, to say the least, for the athlete who won’t even crack $100k with her WNBA salary.

In addition to the Nike deal, Clark has also inked a deal with Gatorade. Although the deal was signed when she was in Iowa, it was a multi-year agreement. Interestingly, the valuation of their deal wasn’t made public. According to Business Insider, Clark’s NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) valuation stands at a staggering $3.1 million.

Earlier this year, Sporting News reported that there are a total of 11 NIL deals on Clark’s resume. She was ranked fourth among the athletes who have the most NIL deals. Some of the brands that she’s working with include Buick, State Farm, Goldman Sachs, Bose, Shoot-A-Way, Panini America, and more.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these