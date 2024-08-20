What is Caitlin Clark’s Salary? Exploring Rookie Star’s WNBA and Other Earnings

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise in women’s basketball is truly remarkable. At just 22 years old, she has quickly become a household name across America. The ‘Golden Goose’ is credited for drawing greater attention to the league, boosting viewership, and helping to elevate the WNBA’s profile as a major brand.

Advertisement

For a contribution so massive, CC deserves to be paid accordingly. However, there has been a longstanding issue in the pay structure of the WNBA. Fortunately, Clark’s hard work isn’t going unrewarded because of several brands that have jumped in the market to get her name associated with theirs. Let’s take a look at Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary and other endorsements to understand her earnings.

When Clark entered the league, there was a hype around her name that wasn’t seen in a long time in any sport. Her rookie year earnings from the Indiana franchise are going to be $76,535.

The rookie year salary is part of her four-year deal with the Fever, which is valued at $338,056. During this year’s WNBA Draft, the top four rookies were guaranteed the base price of $76,535. But that’s not the only source of income for the 22-year-old sensation as there are several other brands she endorses.

The biggest deal that Clark has inked early in her career is with Nike. The deal is valued at $28 million for eight years and she will also get to have her own signature shoe line with Nike. Making $3.5 million a year from one deal alone is impressive, to say the least, for the athlete who won’t even crack $100k with her WNBA salary.

In addition to the Nike deal, Clark has also inked a deal with Gatorade. Although the deal was signed when she was in Iowa, it was a multi-year agreement. Interestingly, the valuation of their deal wasn’t made public. According to Business Insider, Clark’s NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) valuation stands at a staggering $3.1 million.

Earlier this year, Sporting News reported that there are a total of 11 NIL deals on Clark’s resume. She was ranked fourth among the athletes who have the most NIL deals. Some of the brands that she’s working with include Buick, State Farm, Goldman Sachs, Bose, Shoot-A-Way, Panini America, and more.