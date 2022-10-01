“What is Rachel Nichol’s net worth?”: How much does the ex ESPN reporter have in the bank?

How much is the famous (or infamous) Rachel Nichols’ net worth?

Malika Andrews may be the female lead in town for ESPN right now. But before her, it was all Rachel Nichols.

The journalist had the charisma, the information, the guile, and the absolute respect of every single person within the NBA community.

But then, something happened. And it wasn’t the best for her career.

With these statements, ESPN and the media at large were able to make these statements seem far worse than they were, after which, she was ousted by the big-time sports news company.

So, what now?

Is Rachel Nichols now looking down the barrel of a financial crisis? Or, is she more comfortable than even some NBA players, right now?

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Rachel Nichols is worth more than Kyle Kuzma by quite the amount

Now, before we start off here, we’d like to point out that Kyle Kuzma is worth $3 million.

That’s a piece of information we’d like you to hold onto.

So, what is Rachel Nichols worth?

Well, believe it or not, she is worth quite the neat little amount. Nothing much to gawk at, but she’s comfortable.

$10 million.

That’s her net worth.

She is worth a whopping $7 million more than Kyle Kuzma, a player in the NBA right now, earning millions per every contract. And there is a former ESPN employee who is worth a whole treasure level amount more than him.

What can we say, apart from that is absolutely insane.

Downright unbelievable.

