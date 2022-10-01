“Luka Doncic such a great teammate for learning to pronounce names right”: NBA Twitter reacts as Mavs 6’7” star learns JaVale McGee’s name

During training camp, Luka Doncic hilariously learned how to pronounce new Mavericks teammate JaVale McGee’s name.

Training camp for the 2022-2023 season is underway. Players and coaches use this opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new faces on the team’s roster. Luka Doncic uses this period to get to know his teammates better.

JaVale McGee is one of the new additions to the Dallas Mavericks squad. Now, pronouncing JaVale’s name isn’t all that difficult. However, for the Slovenian, it was a pretty difficult task.

While calling out to McGee, Luka initially called him “Joel”. The 23-year-old soon learned how to rightly pronounce JaVale after a few wrong tries.

Here, have a look at the hilarious clip.

“Joel? JaVale…” Luka still getting used to JaVale McGee on the team 💀 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/rPaY2r8Dxy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic learns to pronounce JaVale McGee’s name

As soon as this clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Who Luka sees looking at McGee pic.twitter.com/ZSCzzJ5awl — Austin (@AustinPlanet) October 1, 2022

This is so funny to me. I love it — Abbs (@Linden83340657) October 1, 2022

Luka be havin me weak😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3pmj0giKjn — motorcitydude (@youngsaucy1) October 1, 2022

Luka gotta be one of the funniest dudes in the association https://t.co/uuuDd7yFu8 — O (@ThisBe_O) October 1, 2022

Joel McGee league ain’t ready — Justin (@JustinLMcDoniel) September 30, 2022

Luka and McGee will absolutely love playing with each other. Apart from being two of the most hilarious guys in the league, their connection on the pick-and-roll is something that will be extremely entertaining for fans to watch.

Having a deep postseason run these past playoffs, the Mavericks are a much more experienced squad. Hopefully, the Texas-based franchise witnesses a similar kind of success.

