Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Hornets Star’s Season Debut Could Excruciatingly Be Delayed Once Again

LaMelo Ball hasn’t played an NBA game in some time now.

Close to the end of this past NBA preseason, the young man was starting to recover from the rocky start, and starting to look like himself again. But then, disaster struck.

As consequence, LaMelo Ball was diagnosed with having suffered a Grade 2 high ankle sprain. But, at the time, he was expected to get back just a few games into the season.

It has been a little over two weeks since that diagnosis. The NBA Regular season has already begun and the Hornets will play their 6th game tonight, which will come against the Golden State Warriors.

Will LaMelo Ball finally return to the Charlotte Hornets’ line-up tonight?

LaMelo Ball is doubtful at best to play against the Golden State Warriors

Earlier reports had stated that LaMelo Ball has been ready to go for a few days now.

The only reason he missed the last couple of games was said to be due to his being saved for this game against the Dubs, as per the same reports. However, as unfortunate as they may be, the signs no longer look so fortunate.

At the time of writing, ESPN still lists the Hornets star as ‘Out’, and the Hornets haven’t really included him in promotional material either.

Frankly, the only reason he has been called ‘doubtful’ for this game, is due to the fact that he is still likely a game-time decision. However, even then it really doesn’t seem likely he will be allowed to face off in this big fixture against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

To be honest, it’s a real shame.

So, when will LaMelo Ball return?

If LaMelo Ball does indeed stay on the sidelines against the Warriors, it would play as an indicator of one massive fact – the Hornets are playing this conservatively.

In this case, Charlotte will likely play this overly safe, giving Ball all the time, he needs to heal up properly.

If this thinking is followed, it is likely we won’t be seeing LaMelo Ball until the first week of November.

This would schedule his season debut to potentially be against the Nets, all the way ahead on the 4th of October.

Settle in, Hornets fans. This might take a while.

