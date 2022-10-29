Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs the Thunder? Mavericks Release Injury Report on the Slovenian Phenom

Oct 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic the Slovenian Phenom is finding form at the right time as Dallas Mavericks look to ascend further into the Western Conference standings.

They face off against Shai Gilgeous Alexander who is putting up almost 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists a game. The Thunder while still in an awkward state of affairs looks to be headed in the right direction.

They might even tank to get their hands on the no.1 pick this year, the coveted Victor Wembanyama. It is the opposite for the Dallas Mavericks, who look to get to the NBA Finals for the first time since their famous win in 2011.

Doncic looks poised to lead them but will he play against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight?

Is Luka Doncic Playing tonight vs the Oklahoma City Thunder?

As per the latest injury report from the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic will indeed feature against the Thunder.

Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will both miss tomorrow night’s game against the Thunder. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 28, 2022

The usual suspects, Davis Bertans and Frank Nitilikina still miss out on this game due to their injuries. The Mavs will continue to build on the great win they had over the Nets and give the home fans something to be happy about.

What is the season outlook for the Mavericks so far?

Sitting 2-2 and with Luka in spectacular form, Dallas will not be worried about a few stumbles here and there. They will look to improve their chemistry and extract the maximum out of Luka. The point guard is also leading the league in scoring.

His 40-point triple-double was magnificent to watch and home fans will be looking forward to a spectacular offensive display against the Thunder.

Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game with 41 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists and 3 steals. per @Stathead, Dončić is the first player in @NBA history to record each of those minimums in a single game. pic.twitter.com/0LIQjxmLMg — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 28, 2022

The Mavs’ target for the season? The ultimate prize and with the phenom at the helm, anything is possible.

