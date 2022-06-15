“Malika Andrews dating Klay Thompson or Jordan Poole? Dubnation needs to calm down!”: NBA Twitter trolls Warriors fans for assuming things after reporter poses with Ayesha Curry and Sydel Curry-Lee

NBA Twitter urges Warriors fans to calm down with their fan fictions about Malika Andrews and Jordan Poole/Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors were at home on Monday, for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. After tying things up on the road, they wanted to use their home court to their advantage. The Warriors did just that. Andrew Wiggins led the charge and the Warriors recorded a 104-94 Game 5 win at home. They now head to Boston, where they have a chance to win it all on Thursday.

The players had a ton of support and cheers from their families and friends sitting courtside. We saw the Curry ladies, Ayesha Curry, Sonya Curry, and Sydel Curry-Lee all show up.

It’s the Curry Women for meeee pic.twitter.com/LBsKi6vhIQ — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) June 14, 2022

After the game, Malika Andrews was seen taking a photo with Ayesha and Sydel.

Ayesha Curry, Malika Andrews, and Sydel Curry Lee after the Warriors Game 5 Win! ‍ pic.twitter.com/8tXVuZ0iSz — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) June 14, 2022

This led to some crazy theories emerging, and NBA Twitter did not take kindly to those theories.

NBA Twitter shushes down Warriors fans as they propose Malika Andrews is dating Klay or Poole

Warriors fans, after being bullied by literally everyone on NBA Twitter for 2 seasons, are back. Dubnation is one of the strongest fanbases around the league. However, sometimes they can go a little overboard. They did the same when the photo of Ayesha, Sydel and Malika Andrews showed up.

One of the craziest theories is that either Klay Thompson or Jordan Poole is dating Malika.

Yeah this confirms Klay or Jordan Poole got Malika pic.twitter.com/78DKRnsmTb — Prime KDB (@TheSuplexSource) June 14, 2022

NBA Twitter saw this, and had to make sure the Dubs fans cool their jets.

warriors fans don’t even like basketball they just make fanfics of the team https://t.co/bE14EMQOd4 — ‍♀️ (@SlPEURO) June 14, 2022

She’s literally a NBA reporter….. doing her job….? Leave her alone bozos https://t.co/3Ft2FlxsTR — Armpit Austin (@A_FarrisWheel) June 15, 2022

How does Stephs wife and sister taking a pic correlate with Poole getting Malika — Baller Insight (@BallerInsight0) June 14, 2022

So you don’t know Mailka Andrews is engaged? Smh — Dustin (@JustDustin14) June 14, 2022

Y’all are grown men creating fan fiction for what purpose https://t.co/BcZp1vXW2M — ™‍♂️ (@swizzyshanee11) June 15, 2022

I guess Warriors fans need to simmer down and focus on the games, instead of what’s happening behind the scenes.