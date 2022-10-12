Not Michael Jordan, but Steve Kerr is the ‘Real Winner’ for Comedian Hasan Minhaj

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had almost everything because of their competitiveness, but they never had what Steve Kerr has – Satisfaction

The comparisons and discussions about who the greatest player of all time is, have been going on for as long as the sport exists. A few years after that to be precise.

But our generation has taken that debate to an entirely different level, first comparing Kobe Bryant with Michael Jordan and then LeBron James with both of them.

These comparisons might increase the competitive nature of players and encourage them to realize their childhood dream of competing with their idols or the legacy they’ve left behind.

Also read: “Mr. Baseball in North Carolina”: 12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was the Best Ball Player in the Entire State

It’s always great for the fans, as their excitement is directly proportionate to the competitiveness in any sport. But for players that competitive mentality doesn’t always mean stability in their personal life.

Steve Kerr is the real winner for Hasan Minhaj over Michael Jordan

Personal life is where most successful athletes or any professional for that matter, lose the most while winning in their professional life like never.

Divorces, sexual harassment cases, gambling issues, you name it, these superstars of the NBA, NFL, and every other top sport go through every problem there is off the field.

Stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj who is a big basketball fan recently joined JJ Redick on his podcast The Old Man and The Three and discussed all the glaring topics in the NBA.

He laid out how he sees Steve Kerr as a real winner over MJ despite them being nowhere close as basketball players.

How the likes of Steve Kerr won in life over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kerr, as an 18-year-old, had to go through his dad’s murder at the hands of a militant group while Malcolm H. Kerr was serving as the President of the American University of Beirut.

He didn’t lose his way and made it to the NBA. He knew what was his role from the very beginning. Steve always knew what he had to do so, unlike most players who chase stardom, he went about his business, winning 5 Championships as a role player.

His name never came up in any controversy while he played the game. And it was never a question after he retired. He lives a happy and prosperous life with Margot Kerr with whom he has been in a relationship since his college.

After retiring as a player he worked as a broadcaster for TNT for a year, as a consultant, as a GM, and as a President for the Phoenix Suns for 6 years, and has been the head coach of the great Warriors Dynasty for 8 years.

Also read: “Watching Kobe Bryant Cry, That Was Sad!”: Nick Young Remembers the Black Mamba and His Final Moments as a Laker

It looks like he has got many years to match up his tally of rings as a player, currently having four as a Head Coach.