“What offended me is that Damian Lillard made this list and not Kyrie Irving”: Skip Bayless slams the NBA for not including Irving in the 75th-anniversary team

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless believes the players are in more awe of Kyrie Irving than the spectators. Bayless slams the NBA for not including the former champion but Damian Lillard in the league’s 75th-anniversary team.

Kyrie Irving not being on the list of NBA’s 75 players of all time is surprising. The Nets star is one of the most proficient scorers in the league. Irving is walking highlight reel, impressing everyone with his razzle and dazzle on the court. The 29-year old signifies the term clutch.

Thus recently, when the league announced its 75th-anniversary team, not finding Irving on the list was something nobody had expected, especially the players in the league. Former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala had voiced his opinion on this matter, calling the former Cavs player a top 20.

Recently, during a segment of the popular show Undisputed, Skip Bayless heaped praises of Irving, calling him clutch. Bayless felt Irving has one of the best handles the league had ever seen.

Also read: “Cuz U a casual”: Kevin Durant shuts down fan on social media who criticized All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving and thinks he should be on NBA’s Top 75 of All Time list

The Undisputed analyst takes offense to Damian Lillard being on the list and not Kyrie Irving. Bayless believes Irving’s resume is far more accomplished than Lillard, who has never been beyond a conference final.

Skip Bayless believes Kyrie Irving is more deserving than Damian Lillard.

During a recent segment of Undisputed, Bayless presented his case for Irving belonging in the list of the league’s 75th-anniversary team. The analyst feels Lillard doesn’t deserve a spot over Irving.

“The players are more in awe of Kyrie than a lot of us spectators are. But I’m more in line with the players. Kyrie dances with the basketball and he’s sensationally clutch. Give Kyrie the ball down the stretch of games, he’ll go crazy hot,” said Skip

Bayless couldn’t fathom Lillard being on the list and not Irving. The former ESPN analyst went on a rant against Lillard and how he has failed in the playoffs.

“What offended me is that Damian Lillard made this list. Give me a choice between Kyrie Irving and Dame, I’m taking Kyrie any day or night.”

The players are more in awe of Kyrie than a lot of us spectators are. But I’m more in line with the players. Kyrie dances with the basketball and he’s sensationally clutch. Give Kyrie the ball down the stretch of games, he’ll go crazy hot. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/HLvww4WExQ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 22, 2021

Also read: “The thing that bugs me is Kyrie Irving is going to make $17 million sitting at home.”: Charles Barkley gets into heated debate with Kenny Smith over Nets star’s vaccination status

It would not be wrong to say that Bayless does state some facts that prove Irving has a more solid case than Lillard. Though it’s tough to argue their clutch ability, Irving’s efficiency, handles, and above all, a championship ring gives him the lead.