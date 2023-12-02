“What The F**k Is Wemby Gonna Look Like At 21?”: Victor Wembanyama’s Ceiling Compared To Chet Holmgren’s Has Gilbert Arenas Feeling Optimistic

The rookie of the year race this season is almost closed to just two players, both being modern unicorns of the game. Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama have been compared to each other after every game played this season. And while Wemby had the hype in the contest initially, Holmgren has come out in the front over the last couple of weeks.

With the OKC Thunder also having the third-best record in the West, as compared to the Spurs’ worst record in the conference, many have now skipped over to Chet’s side in this race. However, Gilbert Arenas, for one, doesn’t seem to be very convinced. The former NBA man went a long way to explain why Wembanyama is the far better athlete during his recent appearance on ‘Gil’s Arena,’ as seen in Josian Johnson’s X post.

“This is how you look at the situation. One is 19, one is 21. What did the 21-year-old look like when he was at 19 years old? I can tell you this, he wasn’t in the NBA averaging 19 [points per contest]”

Arenas then went on to make the argument that the reason Chet is the better of the two players right now, is because he is older, and has had more time with NBA coaches.

“At 21, we see what Chet looks like. What the f**k is Wemby gonna look like at 21?!… That is who you’re going to judge Chet against. You’re judging him [Wemby] against an older player now, at the same age, when Wemby gets to 21, who is he going to be? Is he going to be averaging 17 and 10? Or is he going to be averaging about 25-26 and 12?”

It is clear that Gilbert Arenas loves what he has seen from Victor Wembanyama already. And indeed, two years can make a big difference in the NBA.

That said, growth hasn’t always been strictly linear amongst NBA athletes. Victor Wembanyama arguably has the potential to be one the greatest of all time. But whether or not he can achieve it, only time will tell.

Chet Holmgren is still a rookie too

It may be a technicality, but Chet Holmgren is still a rookie too, one that has returned from a major foot injury. The reason he has continued to be deemed a rookie by the NBA is that he missed all of his actual rookie year rehabbing his foot. And since he played no official games during this stretch, he qualified to be labeled as a rookie during this season as well.

That said, Holmgren does have a leg up on Victor Wembanyama. Before, during, and after his rehab process, Chet had the privilege of being coached by NBA-level coaches to get to the next level as soon as possible. And with the young man already averaging a very efficient 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, it seems that this time has well and truly panned out.

However, Wembanyama won’t be left in the dust for too long. While his numbers are far more inefficient, he is already averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

With both rookies doing very well to show themselves off to the world, the rookie of the year race will likely remain a toss-up until the very finish line. Until that point arrives, this is sure to be an absolute treat for fans of the league.