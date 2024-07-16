Chael Sonnen Compares Comedian Dave Chappelle to Conor McGregor for Using Reverse Order Tactics

Conor McGregor recently tweeted about speaking to Dana White and assured Michael Chandler that they would fight before the end of the year. But UFC veteran Chael Sonnen just does not trust him anymore and as such has compared him to comedian Dave Chapelle.

Sonnen talked about one of Chappelle’s tricks where he tells the audience the punch line beforehand and then builds a story around it and still manages to get the laughs.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, the former UFC fighter claimed that the Irishman was doing the same thing by claiming to fight before 2024 ended while there is no card left for him to compete in.

“Conor McGregor is doing the same thing right now. He is pulling the strings to the highest levels….There’s nowhere for him to fight”

However, as we have seen in the past, the UFC will either create a new card around the Irishman or make his fight the main event of a pre-existing card. It’s one of the perks of being Conor McGregor.

But fir that to happen, the Irishman will have to get fit and then commit to a date and not cancel at the 11th hour. So when Sonnen calls the the ‘Notorious’ a liar, he does have some solid ground to stand on.

Of course, McGregor is not the only one Sonnen is criticizing, he has even called out the former two-division champion’s next opponent, Michael Chandler.

Why is Chandler calling out Nate Diaz?

Chael Sonnen can not understand why Chandler is calling out the younger Diaz brother to a fight at the Sphere with options like McGregor and Islam Makhachev in front of him.

For the unversed, Chandler had claimed to have been offered the lightweight title fight against the Dagestani champion, which he had apparently said no to. But a lot of his own colleagues don’t buy it.

In the same episode of the show alongside Daniel Cormier, Sonnen expressed his issues with the Diaz callout too. He said since the Stockton Slugger was in a different weight class and not even signed to the UFC, it is just a ‘wannabe’ power move on Chandler’s part.

“I’ve got all sorts of problems with that. One, different weight class, two, he called out a guy that’s not even signed to the organization…He is trying to show Conor I have power and I want to move on.”

Chael Sonnen criticises Michael Chandler for wanting to compete against Nate Diaz at the Sphere pic.twitter.com/AW9E77jsTY — calfkicker (@calfkickercom) July 14, 2024

According to Sonnen, Chandler wants to show the Irishman that he is not dependent on him to set up his next fight and if he makes him wait too long, he will move on from their fight.

Unfortunately, after sitting on the sidelines for 2 years, if McGregor doesn’t show up soon, Chandler might actually have to consider becoming rich from other sources.