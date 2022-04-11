“What you gone do for me?”: Jayson Tatum quotes Jay-Z lyrics in a tweet after leading the Boston Celtics to 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference

Jayson Tatum, just like everyone else on this planet, seems to be going through something at the current moment, judging from his tweets.

The Boston Celtics’ 2021-22 season is a living, breathing embodiment of what constitutes a resilient squad. There isn’t a man on the planet who believed they’d end up as the 2nd seed at the turn of 2021.

However, since losing to Giannis and his reigning champion Bucks team, the Celtics have proved their mettle. They stood at a 16-17 record on Christmas Day. Right now, the Celtics have overtaken the Bucks to finish with a 51-31 record through 82 games.

Much of the credit for their 36-14 record goes to their only All-NBA Team candidate for the year. Jayson Tatum has been lighting it up ever since Kyrie Irving left Boston, back in 2019. He’s on another level compared to his past days – especially as a distributor of the ball.

Tatum has bumped his scoring average up another notch, finishing the 21-22 season averaging 26.9 ppg. In addition, the 24-year-old is putting All-World defenders on skates with the kind of composure we haven’t seen before from him.

Jayson Tatum reveals his softer side through some reminiscence on Jay-Z lyrics

The 2020 All-NBA Third Team selection seems set to better his accolades from that season. Jayson Tatum has been especially dominant since February – a month in which the Celtics set notice to the rest of the world.

However, Tatum is also going through some problems in his personal life. He’s the father of 4-year-old Deuce Tatum, born to one of his former flames. The couple is separated, but they are raising their kid together.

And it seems that sometimes these pangs of love get the best of Tatum when he’s trying to focus on winning. But now that the regular season is done with, he has more time to cool his heels.

The phase I’m on love, I wouldn’t believe it neither…. don’t let that one go over y’all head…. Hov snapped — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 11, 2022

Tired of showing what I can get done, what you gone do for me” — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 11, 2022

Let’s hope that the Celtics superstar channelizes this energy into playing the best basketball of his life.