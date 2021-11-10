“What’s so special about Stephen Curry scoring 50?!”: Announcers for Trae Young and the Hawks hilariously get salty as the Warriors superstar shores up his incredible performance against them

Atlanta Hawks announcers hilariously moan and groan as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry makes his 50th point of the game

Stephen Curry can be incredible beyond belief. Hell, his performance against the Atlanta Hawks probably stands as one of the greatest examples of that.

On the night, the man decided to give Trae Young and the crew a 50-piece McNugget with the BBQ and cheese dip, extra crispy, right out of the fryer… sorry. This tends to happen when we talk about the Chef.

He also shot 14 of 28 from the field (50%), and 9 of 19 from three (47.4%). Oh, and of course, Curry also recorded 7 rebounds and 10 assists along with it, giving him a box score of 31.

So, you know, just a casual performance. Really nothing to see here… at least according to the announcers for the Hawks.

During this game, they had the pleasure of seeing the Warriors blow out their team first hand, as Steph continued to dance all over them. And well, let’s just say, their reaction to the superstar’s 50th point was simply perfect.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Hawks announcers hide nothing as Stephen Curry sinks a floater for his 50th point for the Warriors

What is NBA culture, if not salt?

Players are often salty, the media that cover them can be salty sometimes. And fans? Hoooo boy.

But announcers, we don’t usually see much of it from them. But, on that one night in San Francisco, it seems the Hawks’ commentators let themselves for just a tiny, most definitely, incredibly insignificant moment.

Take a look at the tweet below to bear witness to what happened.

Hawks announcer tries hard to downplay Stephen Curry’s 50-point game in the Hawks game vs. Warriors 👀pic.twitter.com/a1hJODqj65 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 10, 2021

Ah yes, just the perfect amount of salt. You love to see it! And frankly, the way Stephen Curry is playing, we doubt this is the last time something like this happens again.

For that moment, we shall be patiently waiting.

