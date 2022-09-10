“What’s the most tequila you could drink and still beat Isaiah Thomas?”: Reddit throws up hilarious questions to ask Michael Jordan as Redditor gets the chance

NBA Reddit had a field day with this little opportunity one of their own got to interview Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is a rich man.

The man has an astounding net worth of $2.2 billion, highest of any former NBA player.

How do you think it got that way though? Sure, his NBA money was a contributing factor, but frankly it mattered a bit less than what you’d expect.

No, it was this man’s business IQ that got him to where he is, as he spent most of his money investing and founding a host of different companies. And one such company is what we’re here to talk about today… well, kind of.

You see, MJ owns a little Tequila brand of his own, called ‘Cincoro Tequila’. And while it isn’t quite as valuable as LeBron James’s ‘Lobos Tequila’, it’s pretty successful in it’s own right.

But hey, no matter how much of a cash cow a brand might be, a bit of marketing seldom does it any harm, right?

With this ideology in mind, Cincoro has given a chance to a certain individual to ask Michael Jordan a few questions about his Tequila brand. And well, let’s just say his Reddit post about it has gone viral.

NBA Reddit goes nuts as Redditor asks the community suggestions for what to ask Michael Jordan

Before we say anything on this matter, we’d like for you to take a look at the Reddit post in question.

Here is what user hayduhz wrote in his post.

“I’m getting the opportunity to interview Michael Jordan but I can only ask him about his tequila so what should I ask? I’m going to speak the owners of Cincoro Wes Edens (Bucks), Michael Jordan (Hornets), Jeanie Buss (Lakers) and Wyc Grousbeck (Celtics) but I’m not allowed to ask NBA related questions and only questions regarding Cincoro. Any idea on what I should ask?”

As you can imagine, the suggestions were nothing short of the definition of immaculate.

Now, some might say that the post is a bit unprofessional, considering the scale of the opportunity. And to them we say, ‘SIMMER DOWN!’ Let the person have their fun with it!

The holy lord knows the rest of the community sure did.

