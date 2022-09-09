When $70 million Celtics legend, Paul Pierce scooped $40,000 on a hand of poker

Paul Pierce was a great player in the NBA but the story might be different on the poker table, however, he once scooped a sweet $40,000 pot!

While most NBA players excel in just one game, they are never afraid to try out their hands in other sports. Just ask Michael Jordan, who play in the Minor Leagues once.

Spurred by seeing the Greatest of all time take up different sports, players often go this route. Paul Pierce is been among those that wanted to try their hand at different sports. He chose poker and boy was that a bad decision.

Over the last few years, he has appeared on several poker shows and his gambling habit has been talked about a lot. He apparently owed something $180,000 as a poker debt and refused to pay it back.

But today, we’ll talk about his success at the poker table. A time when he won a mammoth $40,000 in a single hand!

Also read: $70M worth Paul Pierce once threw his headband into the crowd just to get it thrown back at him by a fan

Paul Pierce Wins $40,000 on Poker After Dark https://t.co/tmPnAAScR2 — RounderLife (@RounderLife) August 21, 2019

Paul Pierce wins $40,000 in a single hand while playing in the Poker After Dark series.

Talk about scooping. In the televised hand, Paul Pierce’s first hand is a pair of Jacks and he has a decision to make. His opponent raises to $20,000. Paul just sat down with $20,000, he would have to go all-in on his first hand!

And, of course, he makes the call. Fortunately for him, his opponent has a King and a Jack, which means he is very far ahead. Take a look at the hand below!

After winning, you can clearly see Paul is overjoyed. The poker royalty around him cheers him on and even starts doing the action of shooting a jumper to hype him up.

Poker legend Phil Hellmuth was also at the table and he even tweeted about the incident.

What a CRAZY first hand on “Poker After Dark!” LIVE in 20 minutes on @PokerGo! Welcome to the game @paulpierce34!! pic.twitter.com/coeG35lcxN — phil_hellmuth (@phil_hellmuth) August 20, 2019

The aftermath of the night is unclear but it looks like one of the few times Paul won big and his celebrations were justified.

Also read: Paul Pierce lost $140,000 to gambling and is now being sued for $40,000 more