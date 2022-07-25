Paul Pierce lost $140,000 to gambling and is now being sued for $40,000 more

Paul Pierce was one of the headliners of the NBA in the 2000s.

The Boston Celtics legend was one of the best players in the league in his prime. The Truth, as he was christened, was a superb scorer and has his #34 up the rafters in the TD Garden.

More recently, however, Paul Pierce was in the news for his comic sacking by ESPN. The Truth went live on Instagram while he was partying and revealed some NSFW imagery which ESPN didn’t take well to.

The video was allegedly from a poker night at a friend’s house. Paul Pierce’s love for Poker has been well documented. Reports dating back to even 2013 reveal Pierce’s enthusiasm for the card game. Pierce has been spotted at World Series Poker events and various high-stakes Poker tournaments.

However, it does seem like his love for Poker has landed Pierce in further trouble.

How has Paul Pierce gotten into trouble due to his Poker addiction?

Stephen Carmona has reportedly sued Paul Pierce to the tune of $180,000 plus interest which Pierce had borrowed from Carmona. Pierce allegedly used the lent sum on high-stakes Poker games.

Paul Pierce did not borrow the sum from Carmona in one go. The Truth lost the sum across a period of two separate instances, both owing to Poker losses.

Pierce’s addiction for Poker and his inappropriate behavior has been in the limelight in the recent past.

This incident adds further credibility to reports suggesting that Pierce is struggling with an addiction. Pierce was worth $70 million dollars as recently as 2021. Reports suggesting that Pierce is broke have also been doing their rounds in the light of this lawsuit.

What is the truth surrounding The Truth? The proceedings in this lawsuit are sure to shed light into the former star’s predicament. Until then, one can only speculate.

