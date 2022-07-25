Basketball

Paul Pierce lost $140,000 to gambling and is now being sued for $40,000 more

Paul Pierce lost $140,000 to gambling and is now being sued for $40,000 more
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
“$35.9 million rich Michael Jordan would raise all-in!”: Charles Barkley recounts the 1992 Dream Team’s poker games, where he got bullied
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Paul Pierce lost $140,000 to gambling and is now being sued for $40,000 more
Paul Pierce lost $140,000 to gambling and is now being sued for $40,000 more

Paul Pierce was one of the headliners of the NBA in the 2000s. The Boston…