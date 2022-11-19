When $800 Million Man Dwayne Johnson’s “high-school” Doppelgänger Stalked LeBron James

The consequences of living in Hollywood must be nice, you not only get to live in a place with perpetual sunshine, but you also get to interact with celebrities. Just ask LeBron James, he once saw Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and his doppelganger. A high-school doppelganger that is.

Yes, how comical must it be to see someone that resembles and looks like your celebrity friend? And most of all, how normal must it be in Hollywood to see occurrences like this regularly?

Well, for LeBron, it was so hilarious that he decided to make a social media post about it and even tag “The Rock” himself.

LeBron James tags Dwayne Johnson in a picture!

Take a look at the picture and tell us if that doesn’t look like Dwayne Johnson. The attire, the build, the hair, it is strikingly like Dwayne and we can’t deny it. And neither could LeBron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

LeBron was baffled to see this doppelganger and his tag just resulted in a response from the rock that is so wholesome and heartwarming.

Of course, he plays to the trope of him actually stalking LeBron in the form of his “high-school” self.

Dwayne’s reply is heartwarming and beautiful

Dwayne Johnson has a net worth of $800 million and supposedly also a “time machine” as he jokes and insinuates in his reply to LeBron.

Dwayne jokes about using the time machine to go back to the past to witness how dominant LeBron’s high school self was and in the same breath takes a trip to see his high school self.

Johnson then segues the story to how he grew up without any friends due to the fact that he looked “47 years old” and how LeBron would have made for a great friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

A fun and wholesome interaction between the two, and it ended quite well. Dwayne also predicted that LeBron would win a championship upon his arrival in LA. Guess he does have a time machine.

