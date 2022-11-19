The Day of Bronny James and LeBron James’ Team Up is Near – Jalen Duren vs the Los Angeles Lakers Star is Proof of That

It’s no secret that LeBron James wants to play with his son in the NBA. Not as a rival, but on the same team. Bronny James is 18 this year, and it’s proof that time flies. Father time did not defeat the Los Angeles Lakers star, but one of his peers might.

Jalen Duren, a rookie from Detroit, has only played 13 games in his career but is looking to topple the mighty Los Angeles Lakers. That shouldn’t be hard. considering how low the Lakers are right now. Duren just turned 19 on the day he faces the Big 3 of the Lakers. Granted, the biggest of the three is sitting out, but he is also the oldest.

LeBron James, an inspiration for many young players, is still a great basketball player despite having a hideous bald patch. He’ll be 38 this season, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down offensively. Why would he, since he’s been spending a million dollars a year taking care of his body?

He has been more injury-prone ever since he moved to the Lakers, but he still has it in him to play until 40 easily. That would get him a good six seasons with his son Bronny, provided he enrolls for the draft in the next couple of years.

Also Read: So, “Kobe Bryant was Jesus for us!”: Baron Davis, Who Michael Jordan Threw Out Of His Locker, Was Awe-Inspired By The Lakers Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBE Hoops (@sbehoops)

Jalen Duren becomes the first player born after LeBron James’ league debut to play in the NBA

Having just turned 19, Jalen Duren is younger than LeBron James’ career so far. The kid is wrinkle- and tension-free and has nothing but the happiness of playing basketball for a profession. How much of that happiness will remain if he continues playing in Detroit remains to be seen.

There will be a ton of athletes the following season who are considerably younger than Duren and, consequently, the Lakers player’s career. That is a sign of how quickly Bronny’s debut is approaching because the young man will soon be attending college and signing up for the draft.

We’ve reached the last act, and we just saw the birth of our childhood hero’s three children, two of whom will soon join the league!

LeBron James is enjoying his basketball, as he always has. He has a championship mentality, one needed for every legendary player. Will he win a championship with his sons? That would be the icing on the cake for him.

Also Read: “LeBron James just mocked his own LeLiar personality”: Lakers star makes fun of his pathological lying while discussing LeRoy Butler’s Lambeau Leap

LeBron James has been the face of longevity in the league – He is no John Stockton, but he is good

The King has been in the league for 19 years; he is going on his 20th. Kids like Jalen Duren do not know of a league without LeBron in it, and a lot of us have grown up with Bron being Bron for two decades. Haters have waited for 20 years for his shenanigans to stop, but he may very well go on to play for another 6 years.

Where he does that is up to where Bronny gets drafted. If he does manage to pull through, there may be a possibility that he even gets to play with Bryce James. A father-son duo will make history, and playing with both his sons would be an untouchable record.

LeBron is slowing down his pace just a bit to preserve himself for a time when he plays with his son. That time is coming sooner than we thought, and players like Jalen Duren are proof of that.

Also Read: “So you been saw this, LeBron James?”: Jalen Ramsey exposes LeLiar’s shenanigans once more as the King continues his lying streak