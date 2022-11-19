After Torturing His Son For His Free Throws, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-15 Outing Has him Throwing Down A Ladder On Sixers Employees

Nov 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as the best player in the NBA today, with guys like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant getting the nod for the title on a few occasions as well. Along with being one of the best players, he’s also one of the biggest names and faces in the NBA, a man who’s slated to carry forth a legacy.

Luckily for Adam Silver and company, the ‘Greek Freak’ is quite the marketable guy. Everything from his charm to his upbeat demeanor makes him the perfect candidate for being the face of the league. Also, the fact that he’s a 2x MVP and NBA champion makes this much easier.

One of the selling points on Giannis is the fact that he’s a nice guy. Always in good spirits through his dad jokes and humility. Well, after the Sixers loss tonight in Philadelphia, fans got to see a different side of him, a side that’s never been seen before by the public.

Also read: “Joel Embiid Denies Giannis Antetokounmpo”: NBA Twitter Sent Into a Tizzy as the Big Men Battle it out on the Hardwood

Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespecting Sixers employees goes viral

Giannis uncharacteristically shot under 50% from the field in tonight’s Bucks loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He would have 25 points and grab 14 rebounds but did so while going an abysmal 4-15 from the free throw line.

Following the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed back out on the hardwood to get some practice in on his free throws. While doing so, Wells Fargo employees came out with a ladder to seemingly try and adjust something on the rim. In a fit of rage, Giannis knocked the ladder down.

Giannis full of shit for this!!! Real Talk. https://t.co/TsCZcPWviZ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 19, 2022

This caused quite the stir on social media as they called out the 2021 FMVP for putting up a façade this entire time and finally showing his ‘true colors’. Others tried to defend him but there weren’t all too many people on his side.

Unclear if something like this warrants an apology but if so, the Greek native hasn’t issued one as of yet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had quite the peculiar free throw workouts

In an effort to force himself to drain free throws while under an immense amount of pressure, Giannis would force his wife, Mariah, to run rounds while carrying their son if he missed a single free throw. Sounds like quite the torture but it worked.

Well, it worked when it mattered most as he would go on to drain 17-19 shots from the charity stripe in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Of course, he would revert back to his old ways tonight.

Also read: “LeBron James is Still Playing, Stephen Curry Just Won a Championship”: 7-footer Giannis Antetokounmpo Humbly Denies Being the Face of the NBA