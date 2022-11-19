Luka Doncic, Whose Rookie Card Sold $400,000 Higher Than Michael Jordan’s, Joins Oscar Robertson on “This Elusive List”

Nov 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic’s legend continues to grow, his rookie card just sold for a record $3.12 million just last today, and tonight, he put up an impressive and rather easy 30-point triple-double. The 50th of his career and he is the second fastest to reach this mark, only trailing the legendary Oscar Robertson.

It can be easy to forget Luka Doncic is just 23. The way he goes about dominating the game is simply too good to watch. You can get lost in his artistry and in doing so, you forget his age. His mastery of the game and his deft touch on the ball makes his youth fade.

That is until you look at the records he keeps shattering. And once you learn that he hasn’t even reached 25, you start to wonder what his limits are.

The Slovenian Phenom does things at an incredible pace. He has already notched up 3 all-NBA first-team selections, in his four seasons. This year, he looks set to add much-needed silverware, the MVP trophy.

Luka Doncic notched his 50th triple-double, the second-fastest to do so, only behind Oscar Robertson

His triple-double tonight marks his 50th, he is the 10th to reach this mark and he has done it in record time. The Dallas Maverick superstar is the second youngest to reach 50.

He is also the second fastest to do so. It took him 278 games, and he trails only Oscar Robertson (111) on this elusive list. He also beat Magic Johnson to it, he did it just one game faster.

Luka Doncic has his 50th triple-double in his 278th career game. That's one game faster than Magic Johnson hit the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (111 games) got to 50 faster.

Luka Magic continues to dazzle. Tonight’s win and performance pushes Dallas to a 10-6 record. And his MVP campaign has more claims.

Congrats to Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks for becoming the 10th player in NBA History to record 50 career triple-doubles!

Luka Dončić tonight vs DEN 33 PTS

12 REB

11 AST

11-22 FG

9-11 FT

+ 25

Luka Dončić tonight vs DEN 33 PTS

12 REB

11 AST

11-22 FG

9-11 FT

+ 25

W — His 50th career Triple Double. The MVP campaign continues to grow.

Luka’s rookie card was sold for nearly $400,000 more than Michael Jordan’s card

And this performance took place just hours after a rare rookie card of his was sold at a whopping $3.12 million. In doing so, it became the highest amount for any basketball card at a public auction.

An ultra-rare Luka Doncic rookie card hit the market for the first time today — and sold for $3.12 million. It's reportedly the highest amount ever paid for a basketball card at public auction.

In the process, Doncic’s card outsold Michael Jordan’s by more than $400,000. MJ’s card went for $2.7 million just last fall.

Goldin Auctions broke the all-time record for a Michael Jordan item by brokering the $2.7 million sale of an autographed 1997 Upper Deck game-worn jersey patch card.

Is this a sign of Luka’s legend growing? Will he eclipse NBA greats? Before he does all that, he needs some hardware in his cabinet, and by the looks of things, it will happen quite soon.

