When a 25 Year Old LeBron James Confessed to Studying Kobe Bryant During a Candid Conversation with Magic Johnson       

The tragic passing away of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has left a void that will never be filled. Nevertheless, the Black Mamba’s legacy shall continue to live till eternity, having inspired generations of players. A student of the game, the former Lakers guard always preached practicing the fundamentals first.

Regarded as the closest thing to Michael Jordan, Kobe was the next big thing, given his skill set and one-of-a-kind work ethic. Just like how His Airness passed the torch to the Mamba, the latter would do the same on the arrival of LeBron ‘King’ James.

Nonetheless, James always looked up to Kobe, addressing him as one of the best in the league. The kid from Akron once revealed how he would try to watch the purple and gold play each time, adding that studying the Mamba would help him deal with double/triple teams during games.

In 2009, James sat down with legendary point guard Magic Johnson, addressing an array of subjects, one such topic being gauging his game to that of Kobe.

LeBron James calls Kobe Bryant ‘The Guy.’

Drafted into the league in 2003, James was a high-school sensation with everyone’s eyes glued on him. Standing at 6ft 9″ and weighing 250 lbs, the Cavs rookie was a physical specimen. At the time, Kobe was a well-established name, with many viewing LBJ as the next heir to the throne.

Seeing James and Bryant duel in an NBA Finals was a dream for many, which unfortunately never happened. However, the two legends of the game did have some interesting encounters. While many viewed them as rivals, the two multiple-time MVPs shared great mutual respect.

In a 2009 interview with Magic Johnson, LBJ revealed how he would never miss a Lakers game, trying to study all of Kobe’s moves to try and implement in his game as well.

James didn’t hesitate to call Kobe one of the best, adding how he tried to learn from the Black Mamba.

The LeBron James era in LA.

In the summer of 2018, James signed with the LA Lakers, looking to take the reigns from where Kobe left.

Though the four-time MVP didn’t have the best debut in the purple and gold, he made sure the late Kobe Bryant got the best tribute, with the Lakers winning their 16th franchise title in the 2020 Orlando Bubble.

Unfortunately, post the Bubble championship, the Lakers have gone off-track, failing to win games. Nonetheless, a close to 38-year-old James continues to play at a high level.

