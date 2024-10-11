When A Jeweler Broke Down Why Stephen Curry’s $695 Watch is Special

With a net worth of over $160 million, Stephen Curry can afford any luxury he wants. However, the Golden State Warriors superstar likes to keep a low profile. Steph is rarely seen in luxury clothing and expensive accessories. This level of ‘nonchalance’ towards his own wealth led to the four-time NBA Champion having a unique timepiece in his collection.

Unique because it costs ‘only’ $695 but according to experts, it holds a special place in the hearts of collectors. During a segment with GQ, popular jeweler Moses the Jeweler explained why Steph’s $695 watch is special.

In the segment titled ‘Jeweler Breaks Down Affordable Celebrity Watches’ Moses talked about the Movado Museum Classic watch that Steph has been seen sporting in the past. The jeweler outlined several qualities such as a sleek classic look, no-hour markers, shape of the hands, etc to say that what Steph has in his possession is unique but extremely affordable.

He said, “You have the Movado Museum Classic watch and I love it. It kind of reminds me of the Onyx dial that Rolex does, but it’s not gonna break your bank. You have your Movado that has no hour markers, except for the big gold circle at 12.” The timepiece comes with a black, round dial and a leather strap.

The dial is made of stainless steel and the glass material is mineral glass. At such an affordable price, the watch adds so much style to one’s overall look. More importantly, it’s perfect for someone like Steph who doesn’t like to carry too much bling around on his body. But just because Curry has been spotted wearing his Movado, doesn’t mean that it’s all he has in his collection.

The Warriors superstar dresses according to his mood. So, if on one of those days, he wishes to have a luxurious yet classic timepiece on his wrist, he can do that too. Steph boasts a great watch collection and is often seen wearing them in public.

He has a Rolex Day-Date II in yellow gold in his collection that starts at $44,900 and goes upwards of $100,000. He also has a Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea which retails for $59,000. Apart from his Rolexes, Steph has a special place in his heart for Audemars Piguet. He has a classic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak which sells for $65,700.

Cartier watches have a reputation among the watch aficionados. Their watches provide a touch of luxury and class that only a few other brands can. Needless to say, Steph has a Cartier watch in his collection as well. The 36-year-old owns a Cartier Santos 100 which retails for around $48,000.