39 Weeks After LeBron James Made ‘Madden New Year’s Plans’ With Wife Savannah, Lakers’ Star Goes 11–2 on NFL Sunday Picks

January 12, 2019 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in attendance during the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. /CSM. NFL American Football Herren USA 2019: NFC Divisional Playoff Cowboys vs Rams JAN 12 – ZUMAc04_ 20190112_zaf_c04_1038 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

LeBron James loves playing Madden and it’s no secret. LeBron, who was a 2-sport star in High School, loved football just as much as basketball. Though LeBron happened to be more gifted on the hardwood, Madden became his replacement for the on-field action. Bron was even caught playing Madden by his wife Savannah during New Year, 39 Weeks ago. But jokes aside, LeBron knows his football, and it shows. ClutchPoints shared LeBron’s NFL Sunday picks, where James scored 11-2. King James could have scored even higher, but his bias for his hometeam, the Cleveland Browns, made him lose a point.

But betting aside, LeBron gets his fix of football mostly from playing Madden. Bron is always excited for the drop of the new NBA2k games, but more so for Madden games. During the launch of Madden 2023, LeBron hilariously reacted to one of their posts, showing that he was excited about the drop of the new game.

LeBron’s football-watching setup is goated

Being a billionaire, though LeBron is known to be a miser sometimes, he saved no expense on his football setup. LeBron has nine flat-screen TVs perfectly lined up to make one main monitor.

LeBron has even placed his 4 NBA Championship trophies just under his Television. LeBron often uses different monitors to watch different football games at the same time, while sometimes also playing some Madden.

LeBron is not just goated at Madden, but also at making picks for NFL Sunday football. Last Sunday, he made 13 predictions on the outcomes of the games. The chosen one did exceeding well on his picks, ending up with an 11-2 result.

The two picks he got wrong were the Cleveland Browns over the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Houston Texans. Bron would have scored more points, but many believe that his bias for his home team the Cleveland Browns made him make an emotional decision.

Savannah catches LeBron playing Madden on New Year’s Night

The four-time world champ, LeBron James welcomed 2023 with a bang. The King’s version of a bang is staying up all night playing Madden of course. LeBron’s wife Savannah was having none of it, posting a video of LeBron playing Madden and making excuses for his actions.

But it’s not hard to plead James’ case, LeBron was not in the mood to party, as just yesterday (30th December) was his birthday. The Lakers had also come back a few days prior after playing a tough away game against the Miami Heat. So if the King wants to play Madden, it’s completely fine.