When Bill Russell witnessed Wilt Chamberlain Manhandling One of Strongest Players of All-time

Wilt Chamberlain has often been described as one of the strongest and most athletic NBA stars of all time and has Bill Russell vouching for him.

Wilt the Stilt, as he was called, was one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Despite his wide skill set, however, Chamberlain’s athletic dominance was his stand-out attribute.

Wilt was an absolute freak of nature and his athleticism was incomparable. A 7-footer with a 48-inch vertical who could play competitive sports in his post-retirement career – that is the sort of athleticism associated with Chamberlain.

Anecdotal evidence is aplenty when it comes to describing Chamberlain’s athleticism. However, what is better than getting praise from your biggest rival?

Bill Russell and Wilt were contemporaries and era-defining centers. Their rivalry headlined the NBA and the competitiveness surrounding it during their time. Therefore, to have Russell describe Chamberlain’s physical tools is the praise of the highest order.

What anecdote narrating Chamberlain’s physical prowess did Wilt have to share?

While describing one of their famous encounters, Russell talked about how Wilt’s strength surprised him. According to Bill Russell, there was a certain play where the Celtics had one of their strongest men on Wilt. This was warranted, but how the play turned out, was all Wilt.

The man to mark Wilt for the Celtics was Gene Conley. For the uninitiated, Conley was a 6’8, 102kg big man with a reputation for his physicality. However, as Russell describes, he was an absolute no-contest for Wilt.

As Russell recalled, “I still remember the time when one of our strongest men, Gene Conley, decided to fight Chamberlain for the ball. He [Conley] grabbed it and hung on and Chamberlain just lifted him and the ball right up towards the rim.”

To carry on nonchalantly with a Conley-sized body bothering you is as Wilt as it gets. An athletic specimen beyond comprehension, Wilt the Stilt’s incredible tales stay undefeated.

What are some other stories of Wilt’s inhuman athleticism?

For most common men, Arnold Schwarzenegger is arguably the epitome of strength. However, Wilt matched, and probably outdid Arnold at the gym even. Chamberlain was capable of benching 500 lbs – an incredible feat.

Chamberlain’s success wasn’t limited to basketball either. Wilt was a stud on the volleyball court and a track and field success story too.

To top it off, Wilt was such a good athlete going into his 50s, that the erstwhile New Jersey Nets offered him a contract to return to the NBA. An NBA organization identified Chamberlain to be a legitimate option in the premier league of basketball when he was 50.

If that isn’t proof enough of how athletically gifted Wilt was, nothing is. Wilt Chamberlain is arguably the greatest athlete in NBA history, and his claim to the title is pretty strong.

