Having Played With Both, Richard Jefferson Steps Into the Kenyon Martin–Draymond Green Feud: “Stop Disrespecting Each Other”

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

In case you’ve missed it, Draymond Green and Kenyon Martin have been feuding in recent weeks. It all started when Martin called Green a “fake tough guy,” pointing out that he picks fights with players who won’t retaliate. This upset Green, and he clapped back by comparing his own accomplishments to Martin’s, then stated that he underachieved as a #1 overall pick.

Advertisement

It was a heated exchange between the two. And who better to unpack the drama than a guy who played with both Green and Martin? That’s why Richard Jefferson jumped into the fold, coming to the defense of his former New Jersey Nets teammate.

Jefferson started by saying that Martin was an elite defender.

“Kenyon was maybe the most elite defender physically, communication-wise, intensity, all the things. That’s who Kenyon was,” Jefferson professed on Road Trippin’.

He later added that Martin had the same role that Green does today.

“We were picked to finish second-to-last in our conference. We led the conference start to finish and went to the finals. And that was because, in my opinion, obviously, Jason Kidd was our Steph Curry. But Kenyon Martin was our Draymond Green,” Jefferson shared. “Kenyon was very similar to you, Draymond, as an individual that would fight against people.”

Martin was indeed known for his impact defensively. He had the athleticism and energy that could strike fear in opposing players. It’s very similar to the value Green brings to the Golden State Warriors today.

Later on, Jefferson shared positives and negatives about both players. But he concluded that, having played with both, he’s not surprised that the argument occurred.

“Both of y’all have been to anger management, and rightfully so. Both of you guys have. And I’ve played with both of you, and you both need it. And it’s also both of your guys’ superpowers, that intensity. So, I’m not surprised that two alphas in this space don’t get along,” Jefferson said.

At the same time, though, the former 17-year NBA veteran asked for both players to stop the fighting.

“So, please stop arguing,” Jefferson pleaded. “Neither of you guys are going to win this argument… Stop disrespecting each other. Start to support each other.”

At the end of it all, Jefferson tried to argue that both players are somewhat the same. And while their defensive intensity is similar, offensively, Green outclasses Martin by quite a bit.

Sure, Martin averaged more points per game by the end of his career. But Green has contributed as a scorer while also being a superior facilitator with a three-point shot. He even has a defensive player of the year trophy, something Martin does not.

All in all, Green and Martin remain at odds, yet Jefferson would like for his former teammates to stop the nonsense. After all, the beef arose out of nowhere. But as he said, it’s not surprising to see two alphas go at each other this hard when it comes to these things.