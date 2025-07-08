When Charles Barkley Kissed a Donkey on TV After Losing a Bet Over Yao Ming

Yao Ming being chosen as the No. 1 pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2002 Draft turned many heads in the NBA community — not because there was no talent or skill. There were doubts about Ming’s quickness and adaptability, considering he had only played in China before heading to the U.S. One of his critics was Charles Barkley, who had retired a couple of years before Ming’s debut.

Advertisement

The Round Mound of Rebounds was pretty sure Ming would struggle in the NBA, which is why he made a ridiculous bet on live television. During a segment on NBA on TNT with Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, Barkley ignorantly stated that he would kiss Smith’s a** if Ming scored 19 points in any game that season. Unsurprisingly, Ming made him eat his words.

The Rockets played the Los Angeles Lakers on November 17th, shortly after Barkley’s statement, and walked away with a 93–89 win. Ming scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, and blocked two shots. Instantly, he became the NBA’s best bet settler.

Barkley admitted defeat. He was likely preparing to kiss Smith’s a**, but to make it funnier (and less gross), the ex-NBA star brought out a donkey — another meaning of the word “a**.”

It was a hilarious segment, and Barkley said, “I’m a man of my word.” Then, in front of a global audience, live spectators, and guest Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Chuck kissed a donkey on national television. That moment instantly became part of TNT and NBA lore, catapulting Yao Ming into NBA pop culture like few rookies before him. The bet, the donkey, and Barkley’s bluster all emphasized how wrong many were about the Houston Rockets rookie.

(2002) Charles Barkley bets Kenny Smith if Yao ever scores 19, he’d kiss Kenny’s ass. Two days later, Yao scored 20 & Kenny bought a donkey. pic.twitter.com/j0WElYM4YQ — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) August 26, 2017

Overall, Yao proved his critics wrong with an impressive debut season. He averaged 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind Amar’e Stoudemire, and was unanimously selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Yao’s game quickly caught up to his frame. He made eight All-Star teams, earned five All-NBA selections, and led Houston to four playoff appearances. He retired in 2011 due to foot injuries and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Barkley never lived down the bet, nor did he try to. The moment added to his legacy as the NBA’s funniest analyst. It also cemented Kenny Smith’s legacy as the happiest sidekick in television until Shaq joined the crew in 2011. Yao was the NBA’s first Chinese superstar, the face of the league’s global expansion — which is now thriving — and the reason a donkey ended up on NBA on TNT. Sometimes, the jokes write themselves.