When Larry Bird Opened Up on His Boston Celtics Experience, Called It the “Perfect Fit” Despite Early Uncertainty

Larry Bird is arguably the most iconic player in the history of the Boston Celtics, but the Hall of Fame forward revealed his early uncertainty about joining the franchise while talking about his time with the C’s in 2009. Bird was nervous to get settled in at first, but once he did, he and his team became a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

Bird grew up in French Lick, Indiana, a tiny area compared to somewhere like Boston. The three-time champion was admittedly nervous about leaving his small town for the big city, but he soon realized that Boston was the right place for him.

“Once I left, I was nervous about getting out there, getting settled,” Bird said. “Once I got settled in and got to know my way around a little bit in Boston, I knew it was a perfect fit for me.” After a 32-win improvement in Bird’s rookie season, the Celtics likely felt the same way.

Bird also referred to his time in Boston as one of the best experiences of his life. After winning three MVPS and notching 12 All-Star appearances while leading the Celtics’ return to glory, it’s not too surprising to hear Bird heap praise on his former NBA home.

This is far from the only time Larry Legend has reminisced about his time in Boston. He spent 13 years with the franchise, although injuries kept his tenure from being even longer.

Larry Bird still has high praise for the city of Boston

Two years after his sit-down with Magic Johnson, Bird once again recalled his time with the Celtics while receiving an award in 2011. Bird was one of six athletes honored at the TD Garden at the New England Sports Museum’s “The Tradition,” presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Throughout the ceremony, Bird gushed over his time and Boston and even reminisced on his first game in the city.

“I can remember the first time I walked in the Garden I wasn’t that impressed because I had to sit in the stands,” Bird recalled. “But as soon as I started playing it was awesome. The history and the fan support, being on some great teams are memories I won’t forget.”

Bird also pointed out his appreciation for Boston fans, who he believes are arguably the best in sports.

“They’ll support you if you show them that you care,” Bird continued. “There is nothing like being a sports fan in Boston. New York always talks the talk, but they don’t have the championships to back it. Boston is the greatest sports town in America, maybe the world.”

Even over 30 years after his playing days ended, Bird clearly still has a strong love for the city that welcomed him back in 1979.