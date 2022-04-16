“Good luck daddy! #GoWarriors!”: Stephen Curry recieves a beautiful surprise from Riley, Ryan and Canon ahead of playoffs

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry gets an adorable little gift from his daughters and son ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are starting to look dangerous again, and just at the right time too.

With the playoffs starting infinitely soon, the team is now almost fully healthy and ready to wreak havoc in what’s sure to be a very tough series against the Denver Nuggets.

Even if things continued to stand just as they were, Stephen Curry and his crew would have more than enough motivation to at least look to get to the conference finals. But, it seems that former Baby Faced Assassin has gotten some more ammunition on that end. And we have to say, it might just be one of the most adorable things on the entire face of the earth.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry receives a cute little gift from Cannon, Riley, and Ryan Curry ahead of the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Just in case you were wondering, despite his injury, Stephen Curry is slated to come back by game-1 of the series against the Nuggets. So, he is coming back at exactly the right time, when it comes to the Warriors’ concerns.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr listing Stephen Curry as “probable” for Game 1 vs the Nuggets. Kerr: “Only thing I’ll say is he’s not playing 38 minutes.” But number on minutes restriction is fluid — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 15, 2022

Given the games he had missed due to injury, it’s fair to say that he was already ready to get going. But recently, he received yet another motivation booster from his kids. And we highly implore you to take a look.

Steph’s kids wished him good luck in the playoffs 🥺 [via @StephenCurry30 /IG] pic.twitter.com/aSOX0Ui9bf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 16, 2022

Might as well say it now. Sorry, Denver Nuggets! The first round may just be the end of the line for you.

