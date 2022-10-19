How Long Has LeBron James Been in the NBA? Charting the 4-Time MVPs Career Path

Oct 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (6) smiles from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the greatest ever to pick a basketball and he’s proved his greatness repeatedly throughout his illustrious career.

Only a handful of players in the history of the NBA can boast of a career even close to LeBron James’. A 4-time MVP, he has achieved everything possible in the sport. Right from the get-go, James was a star.

Even before he joined the league, LeBron was probably the most followed prospect in the world. Perhaps the only player who faced similar expectations in high school was Zion Williamson. But LeBron James did almost two decades ago.

He has been in the league so long, people often forget just how blessed he is. Blessed with longevity like none other before him.

LeBron James was drafted as the first overall in 2003

Bron joined the league in 2003. Already a star in high school, he opted NBA instead of going to college. During the drafts, LBJ’s hometown team – Cleveland Cavaliers – selected him as the first overall pick. Essentially, that means LeBron has already played 19 seasons. The current season is his 20th in the league.

He was a sensation from the moment he set foot on the court. In his first-ever game in the league, James was up against the Sacramento Kings.

The self-styled ‘King’ took over the game and dropped 25 points on the unsuspecting Kings. It wasn’t just a scoring showcase. In the same game, he also had 9 assists and 4 steals. Though Sacramento won the game, Bron was easily the best player on the court that night.

To be honest, even though everyone expected James to be great, no one expected him to be so dominant from his first game. And no one expected him to maintain that level of athleticism even 19 years later.

James shows no signs of slowing down even in his 20th season

LeBron James faced the Golden State Warriors to kick off his 20th season. A 36-year-old who is on the verge of turning 37 in December, is as fearsome as he was when he won his four MVPs.

In his first game of the 2022-23 season, Bron scored 31 points and gathered 14 boards all the while managing to dish out 8 assists. It’s difficult to comprehend how the star can possibly do so this late in his career. The only thing fans want to know at this point is how long can the King go on.

