When Dwyane Wade Spilled His Own Experience After Daughter Began Her Schooling

A major factor dictating how a parent raises their child is due to their experiences as children. Dwyane Wade had a big introspective moment when his daughter, Kaavia James, began her schooling. He opened up about his own experience during his school years under his father, Dwyane Wade Sr.’s, parenting style.

Wade has experienced the rollercoaster of parenthood through his four children. However, Kaavia is the youngest of those children and the first between Dwyane and his wife Gabrielle Union. His experiences as a child have shaped him into the parent he is today.

Before Wade was jumping on the scorer’s table and embracing Heat fans, he was a regular kid. He grew up in the inner city of Chicago. All of the heart that growing up in Chicago gave him played a part in the type of experience he had when he was a child.

In 2023, Wade spoke with Parents regarding the new chapter of his life now that his daughter is beginning this huge milestone. He opened up about what school life was like for him during his adolescent stages.

“I was very quiet, I didn’t get into any trouble,” Wade revealed. “I got to school on time, did my work, got to practice on time. My father came from the military and raised us in a certain kind of environment. I got things done.”

Wade didn’t attract much attention when he was a kid. He revealed he was extremely quiet and kept to himself. School wasn’t his strong suit but he didn’t let that hinder his ability to perform in the classroom.

“I wasn’t the smartest student in the world, but because of my ability to manage my time, I was able to overcome that,” Wade said.

The military background of Wade’s father instilled the backbone to work hard. A key trait that the Heat legend has implemented into his own parenting style and his practice schedule.

Wade carries his father’s legacy through his parenting

Dwyane and his father are extremely close. As he continues to grow older, his appreciation for his dad’s parenting style increases. The Hall-of-Fame guard takes pride in his role as a father and he goes about it in the only way he knows, by mirroring his dad.

“I tell my dad all the time, I’m just a mirror image of the way he loved us, and the way that he accepted not only myself and my brothers, but other kids in the community that didn’t have father figures,” Wade said.

Wade has adopted his philosophy into his parenting style. Along with his four children, he is the guardian of Dahveon Morris. The 21-year-old is Wade’s nephew and has been in his uncle’s custody since he was 12.

The 13-time All-Star proudly claims that he is a mirror image of his father. He credits his father for shaping him into the person he is today. He continues to strive to be somewhat of the man he is, in hopes his children look at him the way he looks at Dwyane Wade Sr.