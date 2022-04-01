“You can get better with age”: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan records his second-ever 2,000-point season in 13 campaigns

With his 50-point explosion against the Clippers, DeMar DeRozan crosses the 2,000-point mark, an achievement he only accomplished for the 2nd time in his career.

Despite what the naysayers had to comment on it, Chicago Bulls seem to be the perfect fit for DeMar DeRozan. Co-leading this young Bulls squad alongside Zach LaVine, Deebo has definitely had a positive impact on the team, performing at an All-NBA level.

After suffering a few tough losses over the past 2 weeks, Billy Donovan’s finally grabbed back-to-back wins after almost 20 days. And what a fantastic come-from-the-back victory was it for Chicago.

Led by DeMar, who went on to record a season-high 50-point game, along with 5 rebounds and 6 assists on a 65.4/100/93.3 shooting split, the Bulls won the OT thriller 135-130.

5️⃣0️⃣ POINTS!@DeMar_DeRozan left it all on the court, GOING OFF for 50 points to lead the @chicagobulls to the comeback victory after being down 16! #BullsNation 50 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/Oxcu6tZko0 — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2022

Also Read: Kevin Durant has no doubts about being a top prospect between the two NBA legends

DeMar DeRozan overtakes Trae Young as the #1 position for the most number of points scored this season

Deebo, who has played in 72 of the Bulls’ 77 games this season, is now one of the only two players in the entire association to surpass the 2,000-point mark. His 2,019 points in the campaign are the most by any player and trails his own career-best (2016-17) by merely 1 point.

After his 50-point explosion, DeMar DeRozan now leads the league with 2,019 points. Trae Young (2,000) and Jayson Tatum (1,946) follow the 5-time All-Star. pic.twitter.com/JTmHi9SNyx — Advait Jajodia (@Jajodia_Advait) April 1, 2022

After reaching the 2,000-point milestone only for the second time in his 13-year career, Deebo had a rather witty remark. In the postgame presser, DeRozan stated:

“It means you can get better with age.”

DeMar DeRozan, on posting just his second 2,000-point season in Year 13: “It means you can get better with age.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 1, 2022

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe puts the Greek Freak above LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Currently averaging 28 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 assists, DeMar will more than likely be rewarded for his spectacular 2021-2022 regular season by being selected to one of the All-NBA teams.