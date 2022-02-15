“Y’all need to stop tagging me on those posts, man!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes a hilarious complaint about fans blaming him for every bad shot taken on planet Earth

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry makes a hilarious little complaint about the activity of some NBA fans

We don’t want to jinx it, but thankfully, it’s starting to look like Stephen Curry’s slump may be close to over.

At the time of writing this, the man has looked like his godly self in the first half against the LA Clippers. To make things a bit more numbers based here, look at the tweet below to see what we mean.

Steph in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CAMy2iO4gP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 15, 2022

During this immaculate first half, the man did it all. He passed the ball smartly, got to the rim and made some tough finishes. But, most noticeable of all, his incredible range, paired along with his Stephortless shot-making was there again.

It was the kind of shooting performance that fans have come to call normal for him. Heck, it has always looked so brilliant, that many have tried to emulate the man… to mixed results.

Because of said mixed results, many have come to blame Stephen Curry for ‘ruining the game’. And while he had held his tongue on the matter up until now, it seems that the star has finally had enough.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry is sick of hearing about how fans tell him he has ruined the game of basketball

It’s one thing to be so good at basketball that you make it to the NBA, it’s another thing to become a superstar in the league. But man, it’s something unprecedented to not only come in as an underdog to do all that but to also revolutionize how the game is played in the modern era. And in case you were wondering why we brought this up, that is exactly what Stephen Curry has done.

But, as with everything, there is a certain consequence to that. And in this case, people decide to take perhaps the worst shots possible on a basketball court, simply because Stephen Curry makes it look so easy. And that, in turn, results in others, who are completely sick of the phenomenon, to tag and blame Steph on social media. And well… here is what the man himself had to say on the matter.

Never have we ever seen someone get criticized for just being so good at his craft, he influences others to emulate him. But hey, that’s Steph for you, right?

