“Girls Wanna Rock Curry 5s Too!”: 9-Year-Old ‘Penpal’ Got Stephen Curry to Revolutionize Under Armour Website Months After Winning 3rd Championship

Stephen Curry showed why he is beloved among the fans when he made a 9-year-old’s day with a sweet gesture. Riley Morrison, a huge Steph Curry fan, had written a letter to the Golden State Warriors superstar after she could not find the Curry 5s for girls on the Under Armor website. The letter had an unimaginable impact and led to Under Armor changing its website. Curry, who had just won his third NBA title, went on to surprise the girl, as reported by CBS.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lifted their third championship in four years and looked poised to win the 2019 title as well. With Kevin Durant seamlessly fitting into the squad, the opposition teams did not have an answer to their offense. However, as fate would have it, multiple injuries to key players plagued their title hopes, and they ended up losing in the Finals.

A month before the 2019 playoffs would start, Curry received an unexpected letter from a fan. What followed next was a series of events that would change the girl’s life. Steph went out of the way to ensure she deserved appreciation for the courage displayed.

Steph Curry receives a letter from a 9-year-old girl

Riley Morrison was looking to get herself a new pair of shoes for her upcoming basketball season when she could not find them on the Under Armor website. The sneakers were, however, available for the boys. She decided to take matters into her own hands. Riley wrote to the brand ambassador – Stephen Curry, asking for an explanation. She signed it off by saying:

“Girls wanna rock Curry 5s too!”

The story was picked up by CBS who decided to interview the little girl. The interview saw Riley’s dream come true as Steph Curry entered the set to surprise her. A young Riley could not contain her happiness when the NBA champion presented her with the Curry 6s. Here is what she said when asked about the letter:

“I just wanted it to change because I didn’t think it was fair.” “[On whether she expected to hear back from Curry] No. I didn’t expect it.” “[On how she feels about the response] It’s definitely built up my confidence. Before I wasn’t ver confident. I was really shy. This really helped.”

Curry was touched by the letter and responded in the most unthinkable way. Not only did Under Armor change its website to include a girls’ section, but gave Riley the opportunity to design the insoles for Curry 6. Riley took the opportunity to promote women’s empowerment through messages like ‘Girl Power’ and ‘Be The Change’.

Curry invited the girl to watch the Warriors play

If the above wasn’t enough, Steph Curry invited Riley Morrison to watch him play against the Denver Nuggets at the Oracle Arena. The young kid sported the Curry 6s, which she received as a gift from the NBA superstar. To add flair to the moment, the entire event was planned to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Steph went on to sign a jersey for her at halftime while also taking pictures on the court. Additionally, the beautiful moment was capped off by the announcer giving her a special shoutout and thousands of people showing their appreciation. The entire episode serves as a reminder of how a little act of courage can do wonders for a person.