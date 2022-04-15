“When I see LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but Purple and Gold”: Jay Williams and Tim Legler speculate future of Hornets All-Star, discuss joining Lakers

LaMelo Ball is already the subject of discussion in the media for moving out of Charlotte in the near future, Lakers might be a favorable destination.

LaMelo Ball is having the rarest start to his young NBA career. If you exempt Zion Williamson, no sophomore has dominated the league in the fashion LaMelo Ball has in a long time.

It might be a bit of a stretch, but the complete way in which the 20-year-old is doing his things was last seen in the mid-2000s, by a player that goes by the name of LeBron James. The youngest Ball brother has shown the potential of becoming the best playmaker and a great scorer, doing both things simultaneously and consistently.

Also read: “There’s no way in hell”: Stephen Curry had no doubts about Draymond Green’s statements on LeBron James being an exaggeration

Although he’s nowhere close to the numbers James posted in his 2nd year in the league, the 6’7 point-guard with his 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.6 steals a game had a solid season with the Hornets finishing up as 9th seed in the East.

But as they got the beating in their first and must-win game of the Play-in tournament by the hands of Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks, speculations have already started of him thinking of leaving Michael Jordan’s team in the near future.

“When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold. With how his style is, the way he dresses, where he’s from.” – Jay Williams pic.twitter.com/wbIXDJprNt — BBall Talk 💬 (@DominickNBA) April 14, 2022

LaMelo Ball to join the Lakers? Jay Williams describes the match made in heaven

ESPN’s First Take started with host Molly Qerim asking analysts and former NBA players Tim Legler and Jayson Williams about how LaMelo will take the loss against the Hawks and whether it’ll get in his head to make him think to take his talents somewhere else. And doesn’t an ESPN analyst love to bring up the Lakers while talking about any big-name player thinking of moving?

While Legler being his best self related the situation to how it could turn out to be like Zion’s situation in New Orleans for Ball, Williams took it a step further in talking about where LaMelo will fit the best according to his personality, his father, and his lifestyle.

This will be a subject of discussion for years to come much like Anthony Davis’ move was, before it actually happened. But if somehow LeBron gets to play with LaMelo he’ll get much more help than he got playing with AD for the last 3-years.

Also read: “Well guess who beat the Best team ever?!”: Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Draymond Green and the Warriors’ 73-9 season via LeBron James

Hornets being in discussion as Russell Westbrook’s next possible destination will enhance their chances of making it much deeper into the playoffs. It’d be exciting to watch this team next season as well.