When Is NBA Opening Night For The 2022-23 Season?

When is the 2022-23 NBA season tipping off and which teams are playing against each other on opening night?

After crowing the Golden State Warriors as the 2022 NBA champions, the league carries on with their 2022-23 season. Stephen Curry and company will look to defend their title in a loaded Western Conference with powerhouses such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies.

So far, the NBA has seen a ton of promising preseason action that shows this might be one of the most exciting campaigns in a long time. With the Nets trying to figure it out, teams like the Clips and Nuggets getting back to full strength, and the ever-present Lakers looming between the 4th and 11th seed, the league is more well-balanced than ever.

So, it’s safe to say that fans wanting to know when NBA opening night is makes sense.

Also read: “He Ended Up With 54”: Michael Jordan Promised to Punish Lakers With 50 Points for Letting Anthony Peeler Guard Him

When is the NBA opening night for the 2022-23 season?

The 2022-23 NBA opening night is on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The first game of the 2022-23 season will tip off at 7:30PM Eastern Time between the Philadelphia 76ers and the reigning Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

The second game of the TNT doubleheader will be at 10PM Eastern Time and is between the defending champion, Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Having a LeBron James team go up against a Stephen Curry-led squad is a recipe for having great ratings. The average ticket prices for the game on resale are going for nearly $900, rivalling the price of a ticket to Kobe Bryant’s final game in the NBA.

What are the championship odds for each team?

Fanduel Sportsbook has the Boston Celtics at +600 for winning the 2023 NBA championship. Right behind them are the Milwaukee Bucks at +650. The Golden State Warriors are at a +700 along with Kevin Durant and the Nets.

For everybody wondering what the Los Angeles Lakers are, they are +2500 favorites to win it all in 2023. This would be a great longshot bet along with the Sixers’ +1600 odds.

Also read: “I would like to go back home.”: $400 million Shaquille O’Neal Echoes his Desire to Buy an NBA Team