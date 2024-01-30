When Is The NBA All-Star 2024 Reserves Announcement?

The NBA All-Star game is right around the corner as the All-Star weekend approaches. A weekend full of celebrities sitting courtside, fans getting the pleasure of seeing the best players go head to head, and so on. While the Slam Dunk contest and the Three-Point shootout do allure many, the main event is always the All-Star game. While the starters have already been announced by the league, fans are now wondering when the reserves will be revealed for both teams.

The NBA released the names of the players who would be starting for both the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams. However, it has been nearly a week since the announcement came out and no information as to when the list of reserves will be released has been made aware of.

To clear the air, the announcement of the list of reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star game will happen on February 1st, 2024 on TNT.

The players who will be starting for the West are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic. As for the East, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid will be their starters.

The NBA All-Star break will start on February 16 and will end on February 21, 2024. This year the All-Star festivities will take place in Indiana. This will be the first time that Indianapolis will host the NBA All-Star game since 1985.

LeBron James will captain the West All-Stars and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be spearheading the East All-Stars. There has been much anticipation as to who the reserves will be for each conference. Given that a big name like Stephen Curry will not be a starter and whether rookie sensations Chet Holmgren or Victor Wembanyama will get selected or not.

Who will be the NBA All-Star reserves?

The Inside the NBA crew had an episode where they dedicated a big chunk of it to talking about the All-Star game, the selections, and eventually who they think the reserves will be for both the East and West.

Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley all had a list of players they thought should be selected as All-Star reserves. All four co-hosts made their picks and gave their two cents on who should be selected and why.

Now, after the NBA on TNT hosts had this pre-announcement showdown, the league will go on to release who the actual reserves are on TNT itself. Which kind of takes the whole allure or suspense away as to who the reserves will be after the Inside the NBA segment on their picks.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see who made the cut and who got snubbed, new players being selected as All-Stars, and more. Stay tuned to see if your favourite player made the cut or got snubbed instead.