Equating the Pistons to Zach Lavine and Andrew Wiggins’ Timberwolves Days, Kevin Garnett Sings Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren’s Praises

The Detroit Pistons are one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA in terms of the potential they have in their roster. With a plethora of young talent, the Pistons have a bright future ahead of them. Something that NBA legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett also seemed to believe during a recent discussion on the KG Certified podcast. The Hall of Famers had nothing but high praise for the team and its young core.

Garnett, in particular, is extremely fond of the young duo of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren and believes they have the potential to become superstars one day. Both Cunningham and Duren have been exceptional so far and have high expectations on their shoulders.

Cunningham is currently averaging around 24 points, three rebounds, and seven assists per game. At the same time, Duren is averaging about 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists per game. Both of them have been integral for the Pistons, but they aren’t the only ones who have been impressive.

The Big Ticket and the Truth have also been impressed by James Wiseman, Jaden Ivey, and Marvin Bagley III. All of them, they believe, should be getting more minutes. Clearly, things are looking up for the Pistons franchise.

Kevin Garnett likens the Pistons to the young core of Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins and KAT

Back in the 2010s, the Minnesota Timberwolves had one of the best young cores in the NBA. With Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster, expectations were high. Many believed that given time, Minnesota could become a force in the NBA. And one of those believers was Kevin Garnett.

Fast forward to 2023, and KG has likened the Detroit Pistons’ young core to that which the Timberwolves had all those years ago. And to be fair to Garnett, this is a great comparison. The Pistons have talented pieces across the board, all of whom could one day develop into great NBA players.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, James Wiseman, Jaden Ivey, and Marvin Bagley, all of them have boatloads of talent. The same goes for the Pistons’ latest first-round pick, Ausar Thompson. KG and Pierce may not have spoken much about him but Ausar has looked good in his first few games as an NBA player. He even had a 5×4 game against the Suns, with nine points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals, and four blocks.

As things stand, the Pistons are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They have a 2-7 record in East and are unlikely to make the playoffs this season. Nevertheless, they are building up a young core, and if they hit on all cylinders, they’re sure to be a force in the future.