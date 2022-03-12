“When it’s said and done, we’re really going to miss LeBron James when he’s gone!”: Stephen A Smith praises the King as he drops 50 to secure the win over the Wizards

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith heaps LeBron James with praise as he drops 50 points to secure the win over the Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers broke out of their 2-game skid and secured a win tonight. Hosting the Washington Wizards, the Lakers rode on LeBron James’ big night and registered a win over the team from the Capital.

LeBron James put up a magnificent 50-point performance tonight. He got to 50 on a very efficient 18/25 shooting from the field, and 6/9 from the deep.

LeBron James tonight: 50 Points

7 Rebounds

6 Assists

72% FG

6/9 3PM KING JAMES. 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/MQGI31c6R4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2022

Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Austin Reaves added 21, 15, and 12 points for the team as well.

Kyle Kuzma played really well in his return to LA, scoring 23 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing 3 assists. Kristaps Porzingis put up a double-double performance, scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. The Wizards were neck-to-nick with the Lakers, till LeBron James took over in the third. After that, there was no stopping the King.

Stephen A Smith heaps praise on LeBron James for his fiddy burger

LeBron James is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Ever since he made his way to the NBA, James has had high expectations set for him, and somehow, he’s almost always managed to meet them. Entering his 19th season, many assumed these are the twilight years for the King. However, he’s playing on a high level. After his performance tonight, he’s leading the league in scoring average.

LeBron James is now leading the league in scoring. 29.71 — LeBron 29.68 — Embiid 29.66 — Giannis

29.68 — Embiid

29.66 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/IpeqrjvXjg — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2022

This was his second 50 performance in the last three games that LeBron has played. LeBron became the first player over the age of 35 to have multiple 50-point games.

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with multiple 50-point games after turning 35. pic.twitter.com/Yg2JDW4MYr — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2022

After the game, Stephen A Smith took to Twitter to talk about LBJ’s greatness.

At this point, following another 50-point explosion, there is really only one thing left to say about @KingJames: we’re really really going to miss him…..when he’s gone!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 12, 2022

Despite the season he’s had, people are still out looking for reasons to pick on LeBron James. Instead of nitpicking and finding reasons to question the King, we all should appreciate his greatness while we can. The kind of performances he’s putting up are historical, and we shouldn’t critique, but rather enjoy them.