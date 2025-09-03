When Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Dennis Demanded Private Jet and Ownership Stake From Lakers

The news media may not have the same sterling reputation it did back in the day of Cronkite, but there’s still such a thing as investigative journalism. Incredibly, some of the best-researched and most hard-hitting stories out there are sports-centric, and they’re coming from the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Advertisement

Torre released a bombshell this morning which details an alleged $28 million no-show job that Kawhi Leonard received from a company funded by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, which in practice allowed the Clips to circumvent the salary cap and lure Leonard away from the Toronto Raptors in free agency.

If true, this is going to create massive headaches for Ballmer, Kawhi and the Clippers. Using the Joe Smith-Timberwolves unwritten contract case from 1999 as precedent, the NBA could potentially void Leonard’s deal, fine Ballmer and strip the team of numerous draft picks.

Torre’s explosive findings shed some new light on Kawhi’s tumultuous 2019 free agency, and they shouldn’t be surprising given that during that time, his uncle Dennis allegedly asked the Lakers for a slew of impermissible benefits.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, Dennis Robertson, Kawhi’s uncle, allegedly “asked team officials for part ownership of the team, a private plane that would be available at all times, a house and last but certainly not least, a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money that they could expect if Leonard played for their team.”

None of those perks are allowable under NBA rules, but if Torre’s report is true, Kawhi found a different way to get something extra on the side.

NBA fans may remember that at one point that summer, it seemed like the Lakers were a lock to land Kawhi, which would have made them heavy title favorites with him alongside LeBron James and the recently traded-for Anthony Davis, possibly for years to come. The Lakers did end up winning the 2020 title, though of course Kawhi was with the Clippers then.

The NBA investigation into Robertson didn’t result in any penalties being given, but this new report feels like a much bigger deal, because it seems a deal was actually consummated that went against league bylaws. In the case of Kawhi’s dalliance with the Lakers, the team reportedly rebuffed each of Robertson’s requests.

No one yet knows what kind of potential penalties could be in play for the Clippers if they’re found guilty of signing Kawhi to this side deal. The team doesn’t even have all of its draft picks, so if, for instance, the NBA took five picks from the team as they did with the Wolves back in 1999, the Clippers would have no first-rounders until 2033.

Steven Ballmer is the richest owner in the league and can easily afford any fine, but the potential punishment could be even stiffer than that. He’s proven himself to be an owner who cares about investing in the team, from high-end practice facilities to the new Intuit Dome.

Ballmer can often be found in the front row cheering on the Clippers, and his purchase of the team helped the league move on from the stain of Donald Sterling, the former Clippers owner who was forced to sell in disgrace after racist comments of his were leaked. Unfortunately, it seems that the Clippers may have just found a new kind of problem.