mobile app bar

Chris Paul Acknowledges Basketball Isn’t Everything, Claims Relationship With Gregg Popovich Doesn’t Depend on Coaching

Joseph Galizia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Oct 28, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks with guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The news of Gregg Popovich’s health has been an arrow to the heart of basketball fans everywhere. The legendary coach suffered a mild stroke on November 2nd ahead of the Spurs matchup against the Timberwolves, and told his team at the end of February that he would not be returning. “I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future,” Pop said in a statement. His words had a tremendous effect on anyone who ever played for him, including Chris Paul.

CP3 joined the Spurs in the 2024-2025 season and immediately grew close to Pop, who was an integral part of him joining the team.  His role not only positioned him to be a mentor to Victor Wembanyama, but to play under the NBA’s winningest coach of all time. Unfortunately, Paul only got five games with Pop before his life-altering setback.

Yet even in despair, Paul remains strong in how grateful he is for the relationship he gets to have with Pop. In a recent press conference, he was asked about what the coach’s absence means to him and how it affected his season. Instead, he spoke about things that are more important than basketball.

“Things happen that are way bigger than the game. My relationship with Pop goes way beyond whether or not he gets the chance to coach me,” said Paul. “There’s a lot of gratitude that comes with just being able to go out and continue to compete. That’s how I feel.”

The loss of Pop on the court didn’t mean he wasn’t watching games. Paul even revealed that the 76-year-old legend would call him on the phone to share his insight that the legendary coach cultivated over decades.

“He calls after games and I talk to him, and he tells me what he sees and I appreciate that more than anything because he doesn’t have to do that,” Paul revealed to ESPN in January. Assistant coach Mitch Johnson has since taken over, but a dark cloud continued to loom over the Spurs’ season.

Wembyama too suffered a season-ending injury, leaving CP3 and the rest of the team to have to sludge through until the end of the year.

At 39, Paul is far from his prime, and is only averaging 9 PPG in 60 Spurs games this season. The numbers are similar to what he had a season ago for the Warriors, but Paul’s role on the team was never about the numbers.

He was brought in to give the team a veteran presence and aid Popovich with his undeniable basketball IQ. Even with Popovich and Wembanyama gone, Paul’s job isn’t over.

Post Edited By:Adit Pujari

About the author

Joseph Galizia

Joseph Galizia

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Joseph is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering sports for multiple outlets, including the Lifestyles section of Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's conducted over 50 interviews with athletes, filmmakers, and company founders to further cement his footprint in the journalism world. He's excited to bring that skillset to the SportsRush, where he'll be covering the NBA news cycle.

Share this article

Don’t miss these