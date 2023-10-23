Scoffing At ‘3 Percent Chances’ of Winning, Bam Adebayo Co-signs Jimmy Butler’s Claim of the Heat Winning the 2024 Title

The Miami Heat are once again the underdogs heading into the 2023-24 season. Despite reaching the NBA Finals last season, fans, analysts, and bookies alike have underrated them. Favoring the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers in the East, many haven’t even put the Heat down as championship contenders. However, Jimmy Butler, on Media Day made it clear that the Heat will return to the NBA Finals and win it this time around.

A sentiment, that his running mate, Bam Adebayo agrees with. Speaking to Sirius XM NBA Radio, Bam co-signed Butler’s statement. He even made it clear that they would come out on top once all is said and done.

Bam Adebayo co-signs Jimmy Butler’s statement claiming the Miami Heat will be the 2024 NBA Champions

Recently, on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Bam Adebayo was asked about a statement Jimmy Butler made on Media Day. The statement in question saw “emo” Jimmy claiming that the Miami Heat would return to the NBA Finals and win it all. A bold statement to say the least. But, it is one that Adebayo co-signed.

He elaborated, claiming that for the past four years, people have constantly doubted them. Many have questioned the efficiency of the duo consisting of him and Jimmy. However, against all odds, the two have consistently proved people wrong. After all, as he states, at the end of the day, they win games.

And, to be honest, Bam is in the right. The Miami Heat have proved themselves on several occasions, and their 2023 Playoff run is a perfect example. The Heat went from an eighth-seeded Play-In team to NBA Finalists, running through the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and the Boston Celtics. A magical run, that they will hope to replicate again.

“Of course, I will co-sign that sh*t. It would be dumb not to. What we did in the last four years, with people saying that duo can’t get it done, the duo is not this, they’re not entertaining…whatever the case may be! We win at the end of the day!”

Despite this, the Heat come in with +2800 odds of winning the NBA Championship. Odds that are significantly lower than some of the other contenders like the Bucks and the Celtics.

This is likely due to the big trades that were made in the East, including the Bucks’ acquisition of Damian Lillard, and the Celtics’ trade for Jrue Holiday. Either way, the Heat will be looking to defy the odds.

The Heat would have undoubtedly been championship favorites if they had landed Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are a great team, and they can never be counted out. However, their odds of being championship contenders would have been significantly better if they had landed Damian Lillard. Throughout the off-season, they were linked with the All-Star point guard. Unfortunately, the Bucks beat them to a deal.

Off the court, Lillard is good friends with many on the Heat roster, including Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. He is even a huge fan of Pat Riley, and the Heat culture, which is what initially attracted him to the team. But, the Portland Trailblazers refused to make a deal happen. Now, the Heat will have to battle him if they hope to make it back to the NBA Finals.