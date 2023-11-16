“Where LeBron and Shaq Were Teammates!”: Shaquille O’Neal Reminisces Teaming Up With LeBron James Back in 2009

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was fortunate enough to have a range of iconic teammates, including two players who often put in the GOAT consideration. Alongside Kobe Bryant, Shaq also played with LeBron James for a single season back in 2009 and had a largely successful time, despite the fact that he was already 37. Recently on Instagram, O’Neal seemingly reminisced about the time that he played alongside LeBron, according to What Are NBA Celebs Upto.

He shared a clip as part of his Instagram story showing some of the top highlights of the duo from the season. Originally shared by Shaqwithme, the clip included some impressive cross-court passes and lobs, with both Shaq and LeBron on the receiving end on different occasions, and was captioned, “The time Where LeBron and Shaq were teammates”.

While Shaq did well through the season, averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, things did not go according to plan. The 37-year-old suffered a hand injury that saw him sit out of the final 22 Regular Season games. He eventually returned for the Playoffs but was still struggling, and was not at his best.

The Cavaliers, who were still looking for their first-ever title, ended up crashing out in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Still, as the clip provides evidence, LeBron and Shaq got along brilliantly on the court and were a highly entertaining duo to watch.

Shaq had even claimed back in 2016 that he was sure his team had enough to win another ring that season, according to 247Sports. However, his injury, along with the fact that they were up against the Celtics’ own big 3 of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce as well as a young Rajon Rondo means that they were always up for a task.

Shaquille O’Neal was well past his prime when he played with LBJ

While injury issues did play a part, the fact was that the 37-year-old Shaq was well and truly past his prime. O’Neal was more of a role player for the Cavaliers and averaged slightly more than 23 minutes per game.

Such was the over-reliance on LeBron James that Shaq still started all 53 Regular Season games that he participated in, that season. However, as his 2016 interview suggests, Shaq was determined to add another ring to his four titles and had joined the Cavaliers for what proved to be his final hurrah.

Shaq moved on at the end of the season, joining the Boston Celtics while LeBron also joined the Miami Heat in search of his first-ever championship, which came in 2012. Shaq, however, hung up his boots after one final season with the Celtics.

At the same time, while Shaq and LeBron won nothing together, O’Neal gifted James a $450,0000 Rolls Royce on his 25th birthday, meaning that the two continued to remain chums.