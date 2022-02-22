Basketball

“When LeBron James left, we fell flat as a franchise”: Cavaliers President, Koby Altman, breaks down the Cavs downfall and subsequent rise from a lottery team to a Playoff contender

“When LeBron James left, we fell flat as a franchise”: Cavaliers President, Koby Altman, breaks down the Cavs downfall and subsequent rise from a lottery team to a Playoff contender
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"He's a very talented driver and as a person I really like him": Fernando Alonso shares his thoughts on Haas driver Mick Schumacher
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“When LeBron James left, we fell flat as a franchise”: Cavaliers President, Koby Altman, breaks down the Cavs downfall and subsequent rise from a lottery team to a Playoff contender
“When LeBron James left, we fell flat as a franchise”: Cavaliers President, Koby Altman, breaks down the Cavs downfall and subsequent rise from a lottery team to a Playoff contender

Koby Altman says that LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers lead to the Cavs falling…