“Kyrie and KD, you’ve gotta switch!”: Cam Thomas coaches up Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on NBA 2K after they give up 18 points and lose during All-Star weekend

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving hop onto NBA 2K with Cam Thomas as the Nets stars hilariously get coached up by the rookie.

Unfortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, they did not have a single star from their team appear in the All-Star Game. Kevin Durant and James Harden were selected but the former was out with and MCL sprain (couldn’t attend the NBA75 anniversary due to his grandmother passing away), while the latter got traded to the Philadelphia 76ers prior to All-Star weekend.

As for Kyrie Irving, he hasn’t played enough games to even qualify to be selected as an All-Star this ‘22 NBA season. With Durant and Irving watching All-Star weekend unfold from their homes, playing NBA 2K seemed like the right option.

Also read: “Michael Jordan pounded on Chuck Daly’s door to get a rematch in golf”: NBA75 legend pestered the Pistons head coach for a round of golf after losing to him the day before

Kevin Durant has admitted that he would have a 2K tournament with his brother and his friends over the summer and that their battles would get pretty heated.

Kyrie Irving is someone who isn’t new to the gaming world either as he’s streamed online before.

Cam Thomas squads up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on NBA 2K.

For some reason, Cam Thomas was not selected to the Rising Star Challenge this past weekend and so was at home as well. Given the fact that most NBA players are basketball junkies, playing NBA 2K while at home seems like the logical option.

Also read: “Getting booed and being from Philadelphia, my feelings are hurt man”: Kobe Bryant at the All-Star Game in 2002 admitted to not feeling good about being booed in his home town

While Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may be the better players in real life, in the 2K world, the rookie Thomas seems to be the leader of their trio.

KAI took to Twitch to stream him playing 2K with both Cam Thomas and the 2014 MVP. It’s safe to say that they weren’t exactly catching dubs, with Thomas coaching up the All-NBA duo, telling them to switch on screens.

Kyrie Irving eventually admitted his own fault, saying he won’t give up 18 of the required 21 points again.