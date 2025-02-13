When LeBron James Played GTA V With Anthony Davis With a Terrible Headset

LeBron James loves playing video games. The 40-year-old is deeply invested in several games and likes to boast about his achievements as well. However, one thing that he might not be able to boast about is the quality of his gaming setup. A clip of LBJ playing GTA V with Anthony Davis has resurfaced and fans have spotted something hilarious in it.

Advertisement

The clip was reposted by REVOLT Sports last month. LeBron must’ve had a terrible headset on him because his voice was not clearly audible. The same was highlighted in the video’s caption, “LeBron ($1.2 billion net worth) playing GTA with the world’s cheapest headset.”

In the game, LBJ and AD’s characters can be seen standing in a garage while they figure out which car they want. AD asks, “I’m about to give you a car. Which one you want? You want a Ferrari?”

AD’s voice had no such issue related to the headset. However, when LeBron replied, “I mean, that’s cool. I got a car in the garage too,” it sounded like a sound bite recorded in historical times. This made some fans troll the superstar in the comments as well. A fan wrote, “Bruh that’s not even a headset bro talking through the controller mic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLT Sports (@revoltsports)



Another fan said that LBJ might be using the same headset he bought with his first NBA paycheck two decades ago. It’s possible that LeBron must not be home at the time and was making it work with whatever he had around him.

It’s also possible that he is as cheap as people think he is. Regardless, it’s hilarious to see him with a poor headset because he is a Beats partner.

Dwyane Wade once said LeBron James is the cheapest person he knows

LeBron James is very careful with his money and always has been. One can call it being frugal, but his good friend Dwyane Wade likes to call it being cheap. He was once asked by Kelly Ripa to name the cheapest player in the NBA.

Without taking a second to think, Wade said, “Oh! LeBron James.” D-Wade went on to explain how LBJ doesn’t switch on his phone on vacations if there’s no wi-fi. He revealed that James would text people to let them know that he wouldn’t be available for a while simply because he didn’t want to pay international data roaming charges.



LBJ and D-Wade once sat together for an interview with Rachel Nichols where she asked LeBron to confirm the rumors about him. He said, “That is so, so, so, so false…ly true.” He had no shame admitting that he didn’t want to pay for international roaming or pay for apps on his phone.