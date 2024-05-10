“M-i-c, k-e-y, M-o-u-s-e”: Frank Vogel’s firing leads to Skip Bayless mocking LeBron James’ Championship with the Lakers

The Phoenix Suns quite expectedly fired Frank Vogel after a disappointing first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the exit, Shams Charania reported Kevin Durant’s complaint about Vogel’s offensive system, in which he was apparently “relegated to a corner”. Therefore, Vogel’s exit was always on the cards despite the coach winning a Championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Skip Bayless took this opportunity to downplay LeBron James’ resume a little.

Bayless, who has always been known as LeBron James’ greatest detractor, once again reiterated that the 2020 Orlando Bubble Championship that the Lakers won was a “Mickey Mouse ring” [probably because the Bubble was organized in Disney World]. According to the FS1 host, Vogel’s firing proves that his sole NBA championship ring was not really that hard to achieve.

On his X handle, Bayless downplayed the 2020 title-winning coach’s ability to lead teams to real Championships. He pointed out how despite the 2020 title win, the Lakers let go of Vogel in 2022, when things went back to normalcy. And he has also been fired by the Suns after just one season, which solidifies his limitations as a coach.

“Frank Vogel “led” the Lakers to the 2020 championship. Since then he has already been fired twice. Shows you how the league viewed the Lakers Bubble title. M-i-c, k-e-y, M-o-u-s-e,” Skip Bayless wrote on X.

It is not surprising that the host of ‘UNDISPUTED‘ views the 2020 ring as a fluke. Because it helps him in undermining LeBron James’ legacy and make a stronger case for Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. Bayless has claimed in the past that the 2020 title was much easier to win because of the absence of an away crowd. That’s why for him it’s a ‘Cubic zirconia’ ring, not a real one.

While such statements have been common in the NBA circles, Danny Green, who had won two championships before the 2020 title, called it one of the “hardest rings” to win. Green considered the mental toll the Orlando Bubble had on many players to be daunting to overcome.

Thus, Frank Vogel worked through a strenuous environment to ensure that his squad emerged on top. But will that nostalgia make the Lakers turn back to the 50-year-old coach?

Where will Frank Vogel end up?



Despite some first-round exits, the veteran coach also has three Conference Finals appearances and a Championship to his name. Thus, his calm demeanor and resume can be enticing for squads such as the Wizards and the Lakers, who are looking for a new boss.

After the Lakers fired Darvin Ham and the Suns relieved Vogel, Lakers fans started to wonder if the 2020 title-winning coach will reunite with the team. However, it looks unlikely since they just fired him a couple of seasons ago.

As for the Suns, they have shown heavy interest in Mike Budenholzer. The defensive-minded Coach won a championship with the Bucks in 2021 and has one of the best records among current coaches. Budenholzer has also figured in rumors associated with the Lakers, but the list of potential candidates has been long for the LA side.