“The impending Stephen Curry record is hanging over us, but has no negative impact!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green clarifies the all-time 3-point record did not result in their loss against Joel Embiid and the Sixers

Warriors’ Draymond Green clarifies that Stephen Curry’s impending historical moment has not been negatively impacting the team

The Golden State Warriors were handed their 5th loss of the season last night. Starting their road trip in Philadelphia, it seemed like the Warriors were out of sorts. They managed to hang in the game, but once Philly took the lead, they could never recover.

Stephen Curry was hounded all night and was restricted to just 18 points, on 3/14 shooting from the deep. The rest of the team did not fare any better, going 12/48 from the deep. Only Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins seemed to not struggle, but that wasn’t enough to secure a win over Joel Embiid and co.

With his 3 made 3s tonight, Steph now stands 7 away from making Ray Allen’s record his own. Many feel that this has been a source of added pressure. However, Draymond thinks otherwise.

Draymond Green clears that Stephen Curry’s record is not impacting the team

Having played with Stephen Curry for a decade, Draymond Green has witnessed greatness firsthand. He knows what it’s like to be in the limelight, having played in 5 consecutive NBA Finals. However, Stephen Curry is on the cusp of something that has never been achieved before. When asked that if that has been affecting the team, Draymond just declined.

Draymond Green on if Steph Curry’s chase for the 3pt record affecting the team: “I think it’s hanging over the world. I think we all want to see it. But if you’re asking me if it’s negatively affecting the team? No.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) December 12, 2021

Clarifying that while the whole team is rooting for Steph, they aren’t under any extra pressure because of that record. That is good to hear, and that means last night’s loss was just a bad night. Even if the players aren’t under pressure because of the record, they sure would be glad the day Steph achieves it, and it moves out of the way.