“Jayson Tatum Told Me He Doesn’t Respect Me”: Derrick White Not Picking Up $2000 Foul Has Peers Taunting Him

Derrick White is known as a guy who brings a lot to a team. He’s not a star, but he stuffs the stat sheet with his scoring, his 3-point shooting and his assists. He’s a very good rebounder for a 6’4″ guard and he’s made multiple All-Defensive teams. White is one of those players who gives you a bit of everything without taking anything off the table, a purely additive guy who was crucial to the Celtics winning the title in 2024.

Advertisement

White is known as one of the NBA’s nice guys, and as such, he’s never been charged with a technical foul in his career. That’s something to be proud of, as after all, he has a reputation to uphold. Still, his teammates and friends haven’t let him live down his ‘goody two shoes’ reputation.

On the latest episode of his new White Noise podcast, White was singing the praises of Celtics assistant coach Matt Reynolds. “He’s done so much for my career,” White said, “watching film, little things on how I can improve, how I can make the team better. Just picking me up, always positive. He’s just the best guy.”

Reynolds got a chance to be the head coach this year of the Celtics’ Summer League team, and he led the C’s to a 4-1 record. White thought he did a great job, but there was one thing missing. “I was happy to see him get the opportunity to be the head coach,” White said, “and I was disappointed he didn’t get a technical.”

White’s best friend and cohost Alex Welsh immediately called out his hypocrisy, saying, “Coming from someone who does not have one technical foul in their NBA career.”

Some players like Anthony Edwards and Draymond Green rack up technicals like Kohl’s Cash. So why then hasn’t White gotten even one?

“Early in my career, I was like, ‘I’ll never get one,'” he said. “But then the last couple years, I felt like I’ve gotten closer and closer.” “Is this the year?!” Welsh asked in disbelief. “Yeah maybe,” White sheepishly answered.

It might be peer pressure that finally gets White to run afoul of the refs. “There’s guys on the team that have been giving me hell about not having a tech,” White said. “JT told me he doesn’t respect me until I get a technical.” Jayson Tatum is the best player on the team, so if he’s pressuring White, it’s probably only a matter of time until it happens.

It looked like White had finally done it back in April, as he was called for a tech in the fourth quarter of a game against the Suns. His shocked reaction was priceless, and we quickly saw why, as the refs corrected themselves to give it to one of the Suns’ coaches instead. White could be seen mouthing towards Tatum on the bench, “I got one,” but then Tatum threw his towel in frustration when the call was changed.

Tatum was asked about it after the game, and he revealed how his initial excitement gave way to disappointment when the call was reversed. Still, he said White needs to get one to get some street cred. “This has been a longtime discussion, we’ve been talking about this for a long time,” he said. “So I just heard technical foul D-White, I just got excited, I was gonna go give him a hug or something.”

Tatum will be on the bench for most or all of next season as he rehabs his surgically-repaired Achilles, so he’ll have plenty of time to goad White into getting T’ed it up. He might even pay the $2,000 fine just to see it happen. The Celtics will need White more than ever next year. Let’s see if he gives them what they really want.