When Michael Jordan Revealed His Love For Basketball Outwieghed the Millions Earned Playing It

Michael Jordan became the first ever NBA player to become a billionaire, back in 2014. Throughout his 15-year career, he earned just over $93 million from his NBA salary. However, his numerous business ventures elevated him among sports’ wealthiest people. However, the money never clouded his priorities when it came to basketball. At the peak of his prime, the Bulls star admittedly revealed that his love for the game outweighed the financial aspects.

At the 1996 NBA All-Star game, Sixers legend Julius Erving sat down with Jordan for an exclusive face-to-face interview. The Bulls superstar went on to speak about the value of money over the love of the game across the league. He said,

“Even today I still have that feeling if you didn’t get paid a dime we still play the game of basketball somewhere. So the love of the game is something that either you have or you don’t. You either love the game for what its about, not for what it provides. A lot of times, I think today’s athletes they love the game for what it provides instead of what it is.”

Contractually, the earnings of players during Jordan’s era are nowhere close to what players receive nowadays. However, the money was still life-changing at the time. However, Jordan never let that affect his level of play, unlike some of his contemporaries.

He noted that the reason some players and teams don’t reach their full potential is that their love for money outweighs their love for the game. Jordan’s love for the game is similar to the likes of Erving, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. It’s one of the many reasons he was able to grab the torch from them to catapult the league to new heights.

Jordan even went as far as to say that he would play basketball somewhere even if he didn’t receive an income for it. A word he stood by in his appearances in various Pro-Am games in the offseason throughout his career. MJ went to the lengths of making sure the Bulls legally couldn’t tell him otherwise.

Michael Jordan’s exclusive contract clause

Jordan is the only player in the history of the NBA to have a ‘love of the game clause’ in his contract. This clause allowed Jordan the freedom to play pickup basketball wherever and whenever he felt like it. His reasoning for implementing this was his unwavering desire to play basketball, irrespective of the situation.

Michael Jordan had a “love of the game clause” in his contract. He wanted the freedom to play pickup in the park whenever he wanted because he loved basketball so much. It’s almost impossible to outwork people who love what they do.

MJ always found a way to play basketball, even coming out of retirement twice to return to the game. His hard work and dedication to the sport is why many people recognize him as one of the greatest players ever.