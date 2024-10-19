Kevin Durant Bluntly Questions Fan After Getting Trolled for His Suns-Chiefs Take

Kevin Durant has a reputation for indulging in heated debates online with his naysayers. This offseason, he has been going back and forth with critics on X. The Phoenix Suns forward engaged in a similar exchange when a social media user questioned his comparison between the Phoenix Suns and the Kansas City Chiefs.

KD was asked by Kay Adams on her show to name the Suns’ counterpart in the NFL, a team that is in a similar position to Phoenix. Durant named the defending Champions, the Chiefs, to show how much he believes in his team. But the Suns’ early exit in this year’s playoffs prompted a lot of fans to ridicule the Suns superstar’s bold take.

One user – @Pkilla701 – believed that the two-time champion was being delusion and asked him to “take a seat” while using a famous graphic from an anime titled “Akakichi no Eleven”.

Durant usually rips apart such naysayers. He has also used coarse language on multiple occasions. However, he chose to be civil during this interaction by replying with one word.

“Why?” Durant asked the user.

Why? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 19, 2024

@Pkilla701 was lucky to not receive a harsh reply from the NBA superstar. However, @santonunnari wasn’t as fortunate.

Merely a few days ago, the Slim Reaper put a fan in check who claimed that the former was afraid of pressure. Hence, he played for the “lowly” Nets over the Knicks.

It’s pressure on me everywhere I go. I’m KD… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2024

It almost seems like Durant regretted comparing his team to the accomplished Chiefs. Hence, he didn’t have much to respond to the user.

Durant’s Suns are not the Kansas City Chiefs of the NBA

Kevin Durant’s reasoning to compare the Suns to the Chiefs was extremely confusing. He stated that both teams had the same “championship mentality”.

“Imma say the [Kansas City] Chiefs, ’cause we bring that championship mentality every day, baby,” KD boldly claimed on UpAndAdams.

“I would say the Chiefs… cause we bringing that championship mentality.” – KD on the NFL team that the Phoenix Suns are most comparable to heading into the ’24-’25 season ( @UpAndAdamsShow ) pic.twitter.com/OheBIyc4Y2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 18, 2024

Durant needs to be admired for the confidence. However, he couldn’t be any more wrong in comparing the two teams. The Chiefs have been one of the best NFL teams in recent history, finishing 1st in the regular season every season since 2016. Since KD joined the Suns, the team has only had a 4th and a 6th spot finish to the regular season.

Additionally, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have won three championships in four Super Bowl appearances since 2019. Whereas, the Arizona side has not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 2022.

KD is a huge sports buff. It is highly unlikely that he actually believes that the comparison is accurate. However, it seems as though he’s manifesting a championship while boosting the Suns’ morale.